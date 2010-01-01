Expected credit losses of receivables and contract assets represent changes in impairments of overdue trade receivables from contracts with customers. In 2023, FIFA considered one significant receivable to be in default when internal and external information indicated that FIFA is unlikely to receive the outstanding contractual amounts in full. Due to the significant amounts in 2023, expected credit losses of receivables and contract assets, previously included in Note 10 – FIFA Governance & Administration, are now presented separately in the consolidated statement of comprehensive income. Accordingly, the 2022 figures were reclassified to conform with the current presentation. For further information, please also refer to Note 17 – Receivables and Note 19 – Contract assets.