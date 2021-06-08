Public viewing has become a firm fixture of the fan culture at FIFA’s events, providing fans who are unable to attend the match with a unique and exciting opportunity to experience all the action and atmosphere of one of the world’s greatest sporting spectacles outside the stadium.
Public viewing is an innovative value proposition for watching FIFA events around the world and socialising with different fan groups.
Stay tuned for updates on how you can be a part of the action and bring the excitement of the FIFA World Cup 26™ to your community. For more information and to keep up with the latest announcements, visit: https://publicviewing.fifa.org.