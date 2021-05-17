WHAT WE DO
The Professional Football Department was established in 2016 to manage the various channels of communications with key football stakeholders, including clubs, players and leagues.
It functions as the secretariat of the Football Stakeholders Committee, a consultative body that advises the FIFA Council on all matters relating to football, particularly the structure of the game, as well as issues relating to club football worldwide.
In addition, the department is in charge of developing projects aimed at professionalising the game all around the world, including club licensing and bespoke programmes for leagues and clubs.
In line with FIFA’s overall vision, the Professional Football Department also works on projects whose goal is to make football truly global by creating an ecosystem where a larger number of clubs and players are given the opportunity to compete at the very highest level.