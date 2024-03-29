Information
Contact

Official Site

www.cafonline.com

Address

3 Abdel Khalek Sarwat Street,

El Hay El Motamayez,

P.O. Box 23,

6TH OCTOBER CITY

Egypt

Contact

Phone: +20-2/3824 7272

Email:info@cafonline.com

Organisation

President

Patrice MOTSEPE

South Africa

South Africa

Vice President

Ahmed YAHYA

Mauritania

Mauritania

Augustin SENGHOR

Senegal

Senegal

Kanizat IBRAHIM

Comoros

Comoros

Seidou Mbombo NJOYA

Cameroon

Cameroon

Souleiman HASSAN WABERI

Djibouti

Djibouti

General Secretary

Veron MOSENGO-OMBA

Congo DR

Congo DR
Updates From CAF

Updates From CAF

These are some of the latest news articles, images and videos related to the confederation.

BARCELONA, SPAIN - MARCH 12: Sergi Roberto of FC Barcelona celebrates after Robert Lewandowski of FC Barcelona (not pictured) scores his team's third goal during the UEFA Champions League 2023/24 round of 16 second leg match between FC Barcelona and SSC Napoli at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys on March 12, 2024 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images)
Mundial de Clubes FIFA 25™
Make-or-break for Barcelona in the race to qualify for the Mundial de Clubes FIFA 25™
29 Mar 2024
JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA - MARCH 21: Ryan Mendes of Cabo Verde celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the FIFA Series 2024 Saudi Arabia match between Cabo Verde and Guyana at Prince Abdullah Al Faisal Stadium on March 21, 2024 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Mohammed Almana - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Football Development
FIFA Series™ “a great step” for African football, says Fernandes
27 Mar 2024
COLOMBO, SRI LANKA - MARCH 22: A Football Unites the World badge is seen during the FIFA Series 2024 Sri Lanka match between Sri Lanka and Papua New Guinea at Race Course Ground on March 22, 2024 in Colombo, Sri Lanka. (Photo by Pakawich Damrongkiattisak - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Football Development
‘It brings us closer to the rest of the world’: FIFA Series opens new horizons for national team players
27 Mar 2024
JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA - MARCH 26: Brunei Darussalam players celebrate after the team's victory during the FIFA Series 2024 Saudi Arabia match between Vanuatu and Brunei Darussalam at King Abdullah Sports City on March 26, 2024 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Yasser Bakhsh - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Football Development
Flurry of goals concludes inaugural FIFA Series
26 Mar 2024
AL WAKRAH, QATAR - DECEMBER 07: Ahmed Hegazy of Egypt battles for possession with Baghdad Bounedjah of Algeria during the FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2021 Group D match between Algeria and Egypt at Al Janoub Stadium on December 07, 2021 in Al Wakrah, Qatar. (Photo by David Ramos - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Football Development
FIFA Series 2024™ serves as Egypt’s pathway back to the FIFA World Cup
26 Mar 2024
COLOMBO, SRI LANKA - MARCH 25: Yawanendji Christian Theodore of Central African Republic celebrates scoring his team's first goal with Godame Tieri during the FIFA Series 2024 Sri Lanka match between Central African Republic and Papua New Guinea at Race Course Ground on March 25, 2024 in Colombo, Sri Lanka. (Photo by Pakawich Damrongkiattisak - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Football Development
African trio maintain perfect record in FIFA Series
PRETORIA, SOUTH AFRICA - MARCH 25: South Africas Department of Correctional Services and the football club SuperSport United have teamed up  supported by funding from the FIFA Foundation  to launch the Twinning Project at Kgosi Mampuru II Management Area on March 25, 2024 in Pretoria, South Africa. (Photo courtesy of SAFA)
FIFA Foundation
FIFA Foundation funding helps launch Twinning Project in South Africa
COLOMBO, SRI LANKA - MARCH 22: A view of the action during the FIFA Series 2024 Sri Lanka match between Central African Republic and Bhutan at Race Course Ground on March 22, 2024 in Colombo, Sri Lanka. (Photo by Viraj Kothalawala/FFSL)
Football Development
"We're very grateful": Football in the Central African Republic developing with FIFA support
ALGIERS, ALGERIA - MARCH 22: Vladimir Petkovic, Head Coach of Algeria, and his backroom staff line up prior to the FIFA Series 2024 Algeria match between Algeria and Bolivia at Nelson Mandela Stadium on March 22, 2024 in Algiers, Algeria. (Photo by Richard Pelham - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Football Development
Petkovic aiming to follow in Halilhodzic’s footsteps and take Algeria back to the FIFA World Cup
CAIRO, EGYPT - MARCH 22: Mostafa Mohamed Ahmed Abdalla of Egypt (hidden) celebrates scoring his team's first goal from the penalty spot with teammates during the FIFA Series 2024 Egypt match between Egypt and New Zealand at New Administrative Capital Stadium on March 22, 2024 in Cairo, Egypt. (Photo by Tullio Puglia - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Football Development
Egypt and Algeria give new bosses debut delight in FIFA Series™
JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA - MARCH 21: The adidas matchball is seen on a plinth prior to the FIFA Series 2024 Saudi Arabia match between Cabo Verde and Guyana at Prince Abdullah Al Faisal Stadium on March 21, 2024 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Mohammed Almana - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Football Development
More playing opportunities: FIFA Member Associations embrace the first FIFA Series
CAF

CAF ASSOCIATIONS

Algeria
Angola
Benin
Botswana
Burkina Faso
Burundi
Cabo Verde
Cameroon
Central African Republic
Chad
Comoros
Congo
Congo DR
Côte d'Ivoire
Djibouti
Egypt
Equatorial Guinea
Eritrea
Eswatini
Ethiopia
Gabon
Ghana
Guinea
Guinea-Bissau
Kenya
Lesotho
Liberia
Libya
Madagascar
Malawi
Mali
Mauritania
Mauritius
Morocco
Mozambique
Namibia
