Information
Contact
Official Sitewww.cafonline.com
Address
3 Abdel Khalek Sarwat Street,
El Hay El Motamayez,
P.O. Box 23,
6TH OCTOBER CITY
Egypt
Contact
Phone: +20-2/3824 7272
Email:info@cafonline.com
Organisation
President
Patrice MOTSEPE
South Africa
Vice President
Ahmed YAHYA
Mauritania
Augustin SENGHOR
Senegal
Kanizat IBRAHIM
Comoros
Seidou Mbombo NJOYA
Cameroon
Souleiman HASSAN WABERI
Djibouti
General Secretary
Veron MOSENGO-OMBA
Congo DR
