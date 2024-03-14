1. Revenue from television broadcasting rights

Television broadcasting rights are granted primarily to TV stations and other broadcasting institutions. These rights are granted to broadcast the television signal of a specific FIFA event in a particular territory and during a defined period. Revenue from television broadcasting rights by region is recognised when the actual broadcasting of the event in question takes place and is contingent on the number of cumulative audience viewers. As a consequence, a comparison against previous years is not meaningful. Revenue should be analysed considering the full four-year cycle of FIFA. Other broadcasting revenue reflects additional revenue for services during the events in order to fulfil FIFA’s broadcasting obligations. Revenue from broadcasting rights contracts, which include the right to broadcast other FIFA events, but excludes the FIFA World Cup™ and the FIFA Women’s World Cup™, is presented as Other FIFA event revenue. Such other FIFA events staged in 2023 were the FIFA Club World Cup Morocco 2022™, The Best FIFA Football Awards™ 2022, both of which were postponed from 2022 to 2023, as well as the FIFA U-17 World Cup Indonesia 2023™, the FIFA U-20 World Cup Argentina 2023™, the Blue Stars/FIFA Youth Cup 2023™, the FIFA Club World Cup Saudi Arabia 2023™, the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ intercontinental play-off matches and FIFAe tournaments. In 2023, the value of services or goods received for television broadcasting rights (i.e. value-in-kind revenue) amounted to USD 0.9 million (2022: USD 3 million).