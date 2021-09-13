#ReachOut
FIFA has launched #ReachOut, a campaign designed to raise awareness of the symptoms of mental health conditions, encourage people to seek help when they need it, and take actions every day for better mental health. With the support of past and current football players, FIFA is underlining the importance of greater awareness around mental health.
What is FIFA doing?
Raise awareness
#ReachOut raises awareness of the symptoms of mental health conditions, encourage people to seek help when they need it, and take actions every day for better mental health.
Players and Legends support
With the support of past and current football players, FIFA is underlining the importance of greater awareness around mental health.
Facilitate dissemination
The campaign is being shared on FIFA digital channels, with multimedia toolkits provided to the 211 FIFA member associations and to media agencies to facilitate dissemination.