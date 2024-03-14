32. Personnel expenses

The plan’s governing body (Occupational Benefits Fund Commission) is composed of an equal number of employer and employee representatives. The plan is funded by employee and employer contributions and has certain defined benefit characteristics, such as the interest guaranteed on the savings and the conversion of the savings at the end of working life into a life-long pension annuity. The employee’s contributions are determined based on the insured salary and range from 5% to 9% of the insured salary, depending on the selection of the scale by the beneficiary. The employer’s contributions must be at least equal to those of the employee. If the plan becomes underfunded, various measures can be adopted, such as lowering the interest credit rate, reducing benefits or increasing the employer and employee contributions. If an employee leaves FIFA or the plan before reaching retirement age, the law provides for the transfer of the vested benefits to the new plan. These vested benefits comprise the employee’s and the employer’s contributions plus interest, the money originally brought into the pension plan by the beneficiary and an additional legally stipulated amount. On reaching retirement age, the plan participant may decide whether to withdraw the benefits in the form of an annuity or (entirely or partly) as a lump-sum payment. The pension law requires pension annuities to be adjusted for inflation, depending on the financial condition of the plan.