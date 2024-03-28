Information
Official Site

www.oceaniafootball.com

Address

P.O. Box 62-586,

1546 GREENLANE, AUCKLAND

Aotearoa New Zealand

Phone: +64-9/531 4096

Email:admin@oceaniafootball.com

Fax: +64-9/529 5143

Media Phone:+64-9/531 5958

Organisation

President

Lambert MALTOCK

Vanuatu

Vanuatu

Vice President

John KAPI NATTO

Papua New Guinea

Papua New Guinea

Lord VEEHALA

Tonga

Tonga

Thierry ARIIOTIMA

Tahiti

Tahiti

General Secretary

Franck CASTILLO

France

France

Technical Director

Patrick JACQUEMET

Aotearoa New Zealand

Aotearoa New Zealand
Updates From OFC

These are some of the latest news articles, images and videos related to the confederation.

PORT MORESBY, PAPUA NEW GUINEA - NOVEMBER 09: General views of the Sir John Guise Stadium where the opening match for the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup will be played on November 9, 2016 in Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea. (Photo by Ian Walton - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Sustainability
Oceania Member Associations come together to focus on climate change strategies
28 Mar 2024
COLOMBO, SRI LANKA - MARCH 22: A Football Unites the World badge is seen during the FIFA Series 2024 Sri Lanka match between Sri Lanka and Papua New Guinea at Race Course Ground on March 22, 2024 in Colombo, Sri Lanka. (Photo by Pakawich Damrongkiattisak - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Football Development
‘It brings us closer to the rest of the world’: FIFA Series opens new horizons for national team players
27 Mar 2024
JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA - MARCH 26: Brunei Darussalam players celebrate after the team's victory during the FIFA Series 2024 Saudi Arabia match between Vanuatu and Brunei Darussalam at King Abdullah Sports City on March 26, 2024 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Yasser Bakhsh - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Football Development
Flurry of goals concludes inaugural FIFA Series
26 Mar 2024
COLOMBO, SRI LANKA - MARCH 25: Yawanendji Christian Theodore of Central African Republic celebrates scoring his team's first goal with Godame Tieri during the FIFA Series 2024 Sri Lanka match between Central African Republic and Papua New Guinea at Race Course Ground on March 25, 2024 in Colombo, Sri Lanka. (Photo by Pakawich Damrongkiattisak - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Football Development
African trio maintain perfect record in FIFA Series
25 Mar 2024
Henderson huddle. OFC Women's Champions League, Henderson Eels FC v Hekari United FC, Lawson Tama Honiara, Solomon Islands, Wednesday 13 March 2024. Photo: Shane Wenzlick / www.phototek.nz
Women's Football
Women’s game on the rise in Oceania’s football hotbed
25 Mar 2024
Related Stories
CAIRO, EGYPT - MARCH 22: Mostafa Mohamed Ahmed Abdalla of Egypt (hidden) celebrates scoring his team's first goal from the penalty spot with teammates during the FIFA Series 2024 Egypt match between Egypt and New Zealand at New Administrative Capital Stadium on March 22, 2024 in Cairo, Egypt. (Photo by Tullio Puglia - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Football Development
Egypt and Algeria give new bosses debut delight in FIFA Series™
JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA - MARCH 21: The adidas matchball is seen on a plinth prior to the FIFA Series 2024 Saudi Arabia match between Cabo Verde and Guyana at Prince Abdullah Al Faisal Stadium on March 21, 2024 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Mohammed Almana - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Football Development
More playing opportunities: FIFA Member Associations embrace the first FIFA Series
JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA - MARCH 21: Players and staff of Guinea celebrate victory in the FIFA Series 2024 Saudi Arabia match between Guinea and Vanuatu at King Abdullah Sports City on March 21, 2024 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Yasser Bakhsh - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Football Development
Historic FIFA Series commences with African nations impressing
JAKARTA, INDONESIA - NOVEMBER 11: Adidas Official Match Balls are seen prior to the FIFA U-17 World Cup Group C match between New Caledonia and England at Jakarta International Stadium on November 11, 2023 in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo by Alex Caparros - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Football Development
FIFA Series 2024™ match schedule now available
AL KHOR, QATAR - DECEMBER 18: Mohammed Belaili of Algeria lifts the FIFA Arab Cup trophy following victory during the FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2021 Final match between Tunisia and Algeria at Al Bayt Stadium on December 18, 2021 in Al Khor, Qatar. (Photo by David Ramos - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Football Development
Excitement rises on the eve of the FIFA Series
DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - FEBRUARY 16: During the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup UAE 2024 Group D match between Portugal and Mexico at Dubai Design District Stadium on February 16, 2024 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Tullio Puglia - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Member Associations
FIFA Member Associations in focus (February/March 2024)
OFC

OFC ASSOCIATIONS

American Samoa
Aotearoa New Zealand
Cook Islands
Fiji
New Caledonia
Papua New Guinea
Samoa
Solomon Islands
Tahiti
Tonga
Vanuatu
