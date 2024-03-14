Notes

4. Revenue from hospitality rights and ticket sales

in TUSD
2023
2022
Revenue from hospitality rights – FIFA World Cup™23,742242,900
Revenue from hospitality rights – FIFA Women’s World Cup™1,3000
Revenue from ticket sales – FIFA World Cup™13,009685,881
Revenue from ticket sales – FIFA Women’s World Cup™42,1060
Revenue from ticket sales – other FIFA events0235
Total revenue from hospitality rights and ticket sales80,157929,016

In 2023, the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023™ generated USD 1.3 million in revenue from hospitality rights, while the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ revenues in 2022 amounted to USD 242.9 million with additional revenues of USD 23.7 million in 2023, after final profit-share reconciliation has been completed. Revenue from ticket sales for 2023 comprised ticket sales of USD 42.1 million and USD 13 million for the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 and the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 (after final reconciliation), respectively. In 2022, USD 685.9 million was generated only by the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

