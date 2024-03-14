4. Revenue from hospitality rights and ticket sales

in TUSD
2023
2022
|Revenue from hospitality rights – FIFA World Cup™
|23,742
|242,900
|Revenue from hospitality rights – FIFA Women’s World Cup™
|1,300
|0
|Revenue from ticket sales – FIFA World Cup™
|13,009
|685,881
|Revenue from ticket sales – FIFA Women’s World Cup™
|42,106
|0
|Revenue from ticket sales – other FIFA events
|0
|235
|Total revenue from hospitality rights and ticket sales
|80,157
|929,016
In 2023, the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023™ generated USD 1.3 million in revenue from hospitality rights, while the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ revenues in 2022 amounted to USD 242.9 million with additional revenues of USD 23.7 million in 2023, after final profit-share reconciliation has been completed. Revenue from ticket sales for 2023 comprised ticket sales of USD 42.1 million and USD 13 million for the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 and the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 (after final reconciliation), respectively. In 2022, USD 685.9 million was generated only by the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.