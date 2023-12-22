The FIFA Football Summit 2023 took place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on 21 December, 2023, during the FIFA Club World Cup™. Representatives of FIFA’s 211 Member Associations gathered to hear from FIFA President Gianni Infantino and other FIFA officials about on-going and future projects and developments that will shape the face of the game.
A Summit is always a good opportunity for all of us to meet, to come together, to exchange, to discuss, to learn from each other and to try to unite because football always unites the world.
Gianni Infantino
FIFA President