The Focus on Football is vital to FIFA Refereeing
Match officials must have excellent football understanding and need to evolve with the game to stay effective and relevant. Their two main priorities are:
Protecting the safety of players
Consistent and uniform application of the Laws of the Game
FIFA Refereeing reinforces the protection of these core values and the betterment of the game through the development of match officials and referee coaches.
FIFA International list of Match Officials
In this section you can find the list of FIFA's match officials, with filter options available to help you find exactly what you are looking for.
Laws of the Game (International Football Association Board - IFAB)
The fact that the Laws of the Game are the same for all football throughout the world, from the FIFA World Cup™ through to a game between children in a remote village, is a considerable strength which must continue to be harnessed for the good of football.
Refereeing
Video Assistant Referee Technology
The use of video assistant referees (VARs) in football was first included in the Laws of the Game in 2018/19. FIFA assesses the technological aspects of VAR systems through the FIFA Quality Programme for VAR Technology.