Match officials must have excellent football understanding and need to evolve with the game to stay effective and relevant. Their two main priorities are:

  1. Protecting the safety of players

  2. Consistent and uniform application of the Laws of the Game

FIFA Refereeing reinforces the protection of these core values and the betterment of the game through the development of match officials and referee coaches.

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 20: Ivana Andres of Spain and teammates celebrate with the FIFA Women's World Cup Trophy following victory in the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Final match between Spain and England at Stadium Australia on August 20, 2023 in Sydney / Gadigal, Australia. (Photo by Elsa - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Women's Football
Post-FIFA Women’s World Cup Coaches Forum to offer technical and tactical insights
19 Jan 2024
JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA - DECEMBER 21: FIFA Referee Committee Chairman Pierluigi Collina with referees Szymon Marciniak and Tori Penso during the FIFA Football Summit 2023 on December 21, 2023 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Harold Cunningham/FIFA)
Organisation
Football leaders urged to stop the “cancer” of violence against referees
21 Dec 2023
JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA - DECEMBER 21: FIFA President Gianni Infantino during the FIFA Football Summit 2023 on December 21, 2023 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Yasser Bakhsh - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Organisation
Gianni Infantino outlines FIFA’s strategic objectives at FIFA Football Summit
21 Dec 2023
ZURICH, SWITZERLAND - NOVEMBER 24: A detailed view of the FBSWC Official Match Ball at HoF, Home of FIFA on November 24, 2023 in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo by Harold Cunningham/FIFA)
Refereeing
Match officials for the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup UAE 2024™ appointed
14 Dec 2023
DUNEDIN, NEW ZEALAND - JULY 21: During the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Group A match between Philippines and Switzerland at Dunedin Stadium on July 21, 2023 in Dunedin / Ōtepoti, New Zealand. (Photo by Matthew Lewis - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Refereeing
Match officials appointed for FIFA Club World Cup Saudi Arabia 2023™
3 Nov 2023
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - JULY 28: <> during the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Group D match between England and Denmark at Sydney Football Stadium on July 28, 2023 in Sydney / Gadigal, Australia. (Photo by Mark Metcalfe - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Refereeing
Match officials for the FIFA U-17 World Cup Indonesia 2023™ appointed
RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA - SEPTEMBER 11: Participants pose for a group picture FIFA FUTURO III Refereeing Instructors Course – West Asia Region on September 11, 2022 in Riyadh , Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Unknown)
Refereeing
Refereeing Instructors Course ‘teaching the teachers’ in Riyadh
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 18: FIFA Referee Committee Chairman Pierluigi Collina during the Referee's Announcement for Final Match on August 18, 2023 in Sydney / Gadigal, Australia. (Photo by Alex Pantling - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Refereeing
Pierluigi Collina praises referees for applying Laws of the Game
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 18: FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Final Tori Penso during the Referee's Announcement for Final Match on August 18, 2023 in Sydney / Gadigal, Australia. (Photo by Alex Pantling - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Refereeing
American Tori Penso named as FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023™️ final referee
BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - JULY 29: Hilda and Bill Jacewicz, Parents of Referee, Kate Jacewicz during the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Group F match between France and Brazil at Brisbane Stadium on July 29, 2023 in Brisbane / Meaanjin, Australia. (Photo by Matt Roberts - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Organisation
Jacewicz family impacting the FIFA Women’s World Cup™ in more ways than one
Referees Press Conference - FIFA Women's World Cup 2023™
Laws of the Game (International Football Association Board - IFAB)

The fact that the Laws of the Game are the same for all football throughout the world, from the FIFA World Cup™ through to a game between children in a remote village, is a considerable strength which must continue to be harnessed for the good of football.

Read more
Refereeing
2 Jun 2023
FIFA Football Refereeing Instructors 2023
Refereeing
2 Jun 2023
FIFA Beach Soccer Refereeing Instructors 2023
Refereeing
2 Jun 2023
FIFA Futsal Refereeing Instructors 2023
Refereeing
2 Jun 2023
FIFA Fitness Refereeing Instructors 2023
Video Assistant Referee Technology

The use of video assistant referees (VARs) in football was first included in the Laws of the Game in 2018/19. FIFA assesses the technological aspects of VAR systems through the FIFA Quality Programme for VAR Technology.

