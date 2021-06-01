Partners

The FIFA World Cup™ is the most effective international marketing platform, reaching millions of people in over 200 countries throughout the world. In order to be able to stage an event of such a scale, the support of Commercial Affiliates, who provide vital services and product support for the entire event's operations, is crucial.

The standard rights package includes:

  • The use of the Official Marks

  • Exposure in and around the stadium, in all Official FIFA publications and on the official website,

  • Acknowledgement of their support through an extensive FIFA World Cup™ sponsor recognition programme

  • Ambush marketing protection

  • Hospitality opportunities

  • Direct advertising and promotional opportunities and preferential access to FIFA World Cup™ broadcast advertising

In addition, the Partners are offered the possibility to tailor their sponsorship according to their marketing strategy and needs. For example, they can individually use the Official logo and create composite logos. This not only allows them to differentiate themselves creatively from uninvolved third parties but also gives them an excellent marketing tool.

All partners

Aramco

Aramco becomes FIFA’s Major Worldwide Partner exclusive in the energy category until 2027, with sponsorship rights for multiple events including the highly anticipated FIFA World Cup 26™.

adidas

Being the most popular sport worldwide, football is clearly one of adidas’ key strategic priorities. For over 70 years, adidas has led all major developments in boot, ball and apparel technologies.

Coca-Cola

One of the longest-standing corporate partners of FIFA, with a formal association since 1974 and an official sponsorship of FIFA World Cup™ that began in 1978. Coca-Cola has had stadium advertising at every FIFA World Cup since 1950.

HYUNDAI • KIA

Football partnerships are a fundamental pillar of Hyundai/Kia’ global marketing strategy that provide compelling opportunities to build an emotional connection with customers by sharing in their passion for football.

Visa

Visa has had exclusive access to experiences at more than 40 FIFA events, including 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™, FIFA Women’s World Cup France 2019™ and the upcoming FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™.

Qatar Airways

FIFA and Qatar Airways have solidified their partnership until 2030, embarking on an exciting journey that enables passionate fans to participate in cross-cultural moments of human achievement and unity.

