A worldwide partner of FIFA since 2007, Visa is the Official Payment Technology Partner of FIFA activities around the world. Visa will hold exclusive rights in the payment services category through 2022.

Visa has had exclusive access to experiences at more than 40 FIFA events, including 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™, FIFA Women’s World Cup France 2019™ and the upcoming FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™. Together, Visa and FIFA have created unique programs at FIFA tournaments that reinforce the value of the brand, drive business imperatives for clients and deliver payment innovations to fans. Visa continues to be committed to enhancing the FIFA World Cup experience for millions of football fans across the globe through integrated cardholder marketing and promotions that speak to the passion and emotion of ‘the beautiful game’.

Visa is the preferred payment service for all goods purchased at official FIFA stores and online at FIFA.com and Visa cardholders also benefit through exclusive access to tickets for FIFA tournaments via Visa sponsored pre-sale events.

At the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia, Visa brought tap to pay payment technology to 12 official tournament stadiums and curated unforgettable experiences for consumers and clients from over a hundred different countries.

The FIFA Women’s World Cup 2019 France was a global moment for women’s empowerment. Visa focused on accelerating positive acceptance for women’s football, including becoming the first brand sponsor of the Player of the Match in the women’s competition, which celebrated standout players every match. In official venues, Visa provided the latest payment technology with upgraded point-of-sale terminals enabled with Visa sensory branding, commemorative contactless Visa prepaid cards and payment-enabled wristbands to pay for goods. Visa also hosted more than 700 consumers from 28 different countries and more than 65 clients from across Europe and North America for exclusive world-class experiences.

