The Week in Quotes

"To play Bayern Munich, we are having fun. I mean, what do you expect out of us against Bayern? We have got nothing to lose. But to have fun. Everything to gain. It's a big team. A team that beat Barcelona 8-2. Who are we? We're just going to have fun." Pitso Mosimane, Al Ahly coach

"We're at a world championship, so the most important was winning tonight. That was our objective, because we know we’re capable of making history and want to do so." Andre-Pierre Gignac, Tigres UANL striker

"The world of football needs to wake up and recognise that, while the game is played by a different gender, it is exactly the same sport, and the qualities involved with having to manage that are exactly the same as they would be in a men’s team. I just don’t know why anyone would ever think that women’s football is a step down and that coaching World Cup champions, winners, players that have represented their countries in the Olympics or European championships is a step down from anything.” Emma Hayes

“I think what she said is really powerful. Hopefully more people start to realise we play the same game as men. Women's football isn't a step down and I think it's an amazing thing for her to say. We need to keep having these conversations so that the women’s game can continue to grow.” Ellen White on Emma Hayes' quote above (Optus Sport)

"Listen, Juventus can win anything every year. They have a fantastic side. When you have Cristiano Ronaldo with you, you always start 1-0." Christian Vieri (Stats Perform News)

"It's been such a strange season that no one player has dominated the rest. Jack Grealish has claims and Harry Kane was in a fine position before Christmas, but how long is he going to be out injured? At this stage, my vote would be for Son Heungmin. I absolutely love him and think he's improved again this season. In terms of Young Player of the Year, I can't see past Phil Foden." Peter Crouch on his favourite for the Premier League Player of the Year (Mail Online)

"When I was younger it was difficult [to be compared all the time] but I've adapted to it now. It's just my name and I'm my own player and hopefully I can leave my own legacy. He's been amazing to me and for me. He's my No1 fan and has always been there for me. It's a privilege to have him as my dad and to work with him on my game." Mitchel Bergkamp, son of Dennis Bergkamp, signs with Watford's U-23s (Watford official club website)

"In the dressing room, the players speak. My speech regarding line-up, tactics, approach and, under certain circumstances, motivation, I give - as with BVB - in the team hotel. In Dortmund, I later became really active in the dressing room myself, that's different in England. My English has improved significantly over the years, but this trash talk before the game has to be right. You can't stumble your way around, that's why I'm not doing that there. But I was lucky with the team because there are enough players there who can do it. James Milner, for example, always sums up my session very skilfully, often screaming with all the words necessary to light the boys' bums on fire." Jurgen Klopp (DAZN)

"Has anyone seen the film Up? You know the little old man with the glasses on, we were playing away to Sunderland and a live human version of that man was there!" Sean Dyche

"I'm not motivated by defeats, I'm motivated by the victories that I once conquered in my life and career. I know what it's like to win a Champions League and I am sure that I will reach, once again, the final with PSG." Neymar (Sportsmail)

“When I was out playing in the garden I’d say I was David Beckham or Luís Figo. But I believe today a lot of girls regard women’s players as idols now and that’s great. If young girls are looking at me, and my path to get here, I hope they get inspired to do the same. Everything can happen as long as you work hard for it." Pernille Harder (The Guardian)