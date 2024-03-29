Information
Official Sitewww.the-afc.com
Address
AFC House,
Jalan 1 / 155B,
Bukit Jalil,
57000 KUALA LUMPUR
Malaysia
Contact
Phone: +60-3/8994 3388
Email:media@the-afc.com
Fax: +60-3/8994 2689
Organisation
President
Shaikh Salman Bin Ebrahim AL KHALIFA
Bahrain
Vice President
Ganbaatar AMGALANBAATAR
Mongolia
Mehdi TAJ
Iran
Syed HAYAT
Pakistan
Zaw ZAW
Myanmar
General Secretary
Windsor JOHN
Malaysia
