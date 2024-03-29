Information
Contact

Official Site

www.the-afc.com

Address

AFC House,

Jalan 1 / 155B,

Bukit Jalil,

57000 KUALA LUMPUR

Malaysia

Contact

Phone: +60-3/8994 3388

Email:media@the-afc.com

Fax: +60-3/8994 2689

Organisation

President

Shaikh Salman Bin Ebrahim AL KHALIFA

Bahrain

Bahrain

Vice President

Ganbaatar AMGALANBAATAR

Mongolia

Mongolia

Mehdi TAJ

Iran

Iran

Syed HAYAT

Pakistan

Pakistan

Zaw ZAW

Myanmar

Myanmar

General Secretary

Windsor JOHN

Malaysia

Malaysia
Updates From AFC

Updates From AFC

These are some of the latest news articles, images and videos related to the confederation.

BARCELONA, SPAIN - MARCH 12: Sergi Roberto of FC Barcelona celebrates after Robert Lewandowski of FC Barcelona (not pictured) scores his team's third goal during the UEFA Champions League 2023/24 round of 16 second leg match between FC Barcelona and SSC Napoli at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys on March 12, 2024 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images)
Mundial de Clubes FIFA 25™
Make-or-break for Barcelona in the race to qualify for the Mundial de Clubes FIFA 25™
29 Mar 2024
COLOMBO, SRI LANKA - MARCH 22: A Football Unites the World badge is seen during the FIFA Series 2024 Sri Lanka match between Sri Lanka and Papua New Guinea at Race Course Ground on March 22, 2024 in Colombo, Sri Lanka. (Photo by Pakawich Damrongkiattisak - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Football Development
‘It brings us closer to the rest of the world’: FIFA Series opens new horizons for national team players
27 Mar 2024
JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA - MARCH 26: Brunei Darussalam players celebrate after the team's victory during the FIFA Series 2024 Saudi Arabia match between Vanuatu and Brunei Darussalam at King Abdullah Sports City on March 26, 2024 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Yasser Bakhsh - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Football Development
Flurry of goals concludes inaugural FIFA Series
26 Mar 2024
JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA - MARCH 21: A group photo during a FIFA meeting with Saudi Arabian Football Federation on March 21, 2024 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (Photo courtesy of SAFF)
Football Development
Saudi Arabia continue on developmental trajectory by hosting the FIFA Series 2024™
26 Mar 2024
COLOMBO, SRI LANKA - MARCH 25: Yawanendji Christian Theodore of Central African Republic celebrates scoring his team's first goal with Godame Tieri during the FIFA Series 2024 Sri Lanka match between Central African Republic and Papua New Guinea at Race Course Ground on March 25, 2024 in Colombo, Sri Lanka. (Photo by Pakawich Damrongkiattisak - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Football Development
African trio maintain perfect record in FIFA Series
25 Mar 2024
Related Stories
North Korea's defender Choe Ok Chol and Japan's Daizen Maeda (R) compete for the ball during their World Cup 2026 qualifier football match between Japan and North Korea at Tokyo's National Stadium on March 21, 2024. (Photo by Philip FONG / AFP) (Photo by PHILIP FONG/AFP via Getty Images)
FIFA Organisation
Update on FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifying match Korea DPR v Japan
HANOI, VIETNAM - MARCH 22: FIFA Football for Schools workshop on March 22, 2024 in Hanoi, Vietnam. (Photo by Minh Hoang/FIFA)
+11
FIFA Organisation
Football for Schools in Vietnam
CAIRO, EGYPT - MARCH 22: Mostafa Mohamed Ahmed Abdalla of Egypt (hidden) celebrates scoring his team's first goal from the penalty spot with teammates during the FIFA Series 2024 Egypt match between Egypt and New Zealand at New Administrative Capital Stadium on March 22, 2024 in Cairo, Egypt. (Photo by Tullio Puglia - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Football Development
Egypt and Algeria give new bosses debut delight in FIFA Series™
JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA - MARCH 21: The adidas matchball is seen on a plinth prior to the FIFA Series 2024 Saudi Arabia match between Cabo Verde and Guyana at Prince Abdullah Al Faisal Stadium on March 21, 2024 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Mohammed Almana - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Football Development
More playing opportunities: FIFA Member Associations embrace the first FIFA Series
PRELIMINARY JOINT QUALIFICATION 2026,MONGOLIA,AFGHANISTAN,12 - MUNKH-ORGIL ORKHON,17 - RAHMAT AKBARI,
Football Development
Mongolia’s international progression continues with FIFA support
Bulgaria's forward Kiril Despodov (L) celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the UEFA Euro 2024 group G qualification football match between Bulgaria and Serbia in Razgrad, on June 20, 2023. (Photo by Nikolay DOYCHINOV / AFP) (Photo by NIKOLAY DOYCHINOV/AFP via Getty Images)
Football Development
Bulgaria savouring FIFA Series 2024 challenge
AFC

AFC ASSOCIATIONS

Afghanistan
Australia
Bahrain
Bangladesh
Bhutan
Brunei Darussalam
Cambodia
China PR
Chinese Taipei
Guam
Hong Kong, China
India
Indonesia
IR Iran
Iraq
Japan
Jordan
Korea DPR
Korea Republic
Kuwait
Kyrgyz Republic
Laos
Lebanon
Macau
Malaysia
Maldives
Mongolia
Myanmar
Nepal
Oman
Pakistan
Palestine
Philippines
Qatar
Saudi Arabia
Singapore
