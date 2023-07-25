Sustainable growth in girls’ and women’s participation in football
The League Development programme covers one of FIFA's main priorities, which is sustainable growth in girls’ and women’s participation in football.
The programme focuses on supporting member associations by introducing new competitions or strengthening existing ones, as well as capacity-building for coaches to create a safe and structured environment in which players can grow.
With the implementation of this programme, FIFA aims to meet the following objectives:
Sustainable Growth
Create sustainable growth in girls’ and women’s participation in football by organising regular playing opportunities
Tailored player pathway
Develop a tailored player pathway within the member association by providing technical expertise
Education
Educate and empower those involved in the delivery of the women’s game
Ambassadors
Identify ambassadors to raise the profile of women’s football and advocate for access and equal opportunities
The goal is to empower our member associations to continue to accelerate the growth of women’s football globally.
Arijana Demirovic
FIFA’s Head of Women’s Football Development
FIFA Support
FIFA will help the member associations and the participants in different ways:
Equipment for teams, including footballs
Capacity-building for coaches (coaching course)
Technical expertise
Two years of support
Up to USD 50,000 per year