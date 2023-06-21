The effective commercialisation of women’s leagues
One of FIFA’s strategic objectives is to enhance the commercial value of the game. In line with this goal, the organisation is dedicated to providing guidance to member associations for the effective commercialisation of their women’s leagues.
FIFA recognises the need to ensure the financial sustainability and growth of women’s leagues worldwide. As such, it has developed a comprehensive commercial strategy framework designed to guide member associations in establishing and implementing tailor-made, sustainable sponsorship and marketing strategies.