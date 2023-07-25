Moving female coaches and/or players into the next phase
The Coach Education Scholarships programme is aligned with FIFA’s objective to increase the number of qualified female coaches working in the game. FIFA offers coach education scholarships to both talented female coaches and/or players moving into the next phase of their footballing career by providing further education at a venue of their choice.
With the implementation of this programme, FIFA aims to meet the following objectives:
More female coaches
Increase the number of qualified female coaches working in the game
Create and increase their opportunities
Create easier pathways for women’s football players to gain qualifications and increase their opportunities to obtain employment in coaching during or after their playing career
Educate & inspire
Educate and inspire female players and coaches to ensure long careers
Receiving a FIFA Coach Education Scholarship genuinely changed my life. This opportunity afforded me the means to get an education that propelled my dreams of coaching to another level. I left this experience enriched.
Carmelina Moscato
Former Canadian national team player
FIFA Support
FIFA will help the member associations and the participants in different ways:
Online mentoring (career development guidance)
Networking opportunities
Course fee and travel/ accommodation, if applicable