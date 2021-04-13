Grow the game, get more girls involved, keep more women in the game and drive empowerment of women
One of FIFA’s key strategic objectives is to see all our member associations with their own comprehensive women’s football strategies. The goals are to grow the game, get more girls involved in it earlier, keep more women in the game longer, and drive the empowerment of women and the societal benefits of football.
This programme is designed to support associations in developing these new strategies, or revising and improving existing strategies in a tailor-made approach.