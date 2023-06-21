Regular reporting and close monitoring of women's football
This new programme is aligned with FIFA’s objective of developing a regular report on the professionalisation of women’s football globally. Through in-depth research, FIFA will closely monitor the state of the game and, in parallel, equip multiple stakeholders with the necessary data to inform their strategies and decision-making processes.
The programme targets existing women’s senior top-tier leagues and their clubs and aims to paint an accurate and comprehensive picture of the related landscape. The key areas covered range from sporting aspects and governance structures to the financial environment, fan engagement and player-related matters.