Women’s Football Campaign

Encourage participation in women’s football at a grassroots level
This programme provides a unique platform for associations to encourage participation in women’s football at a grassroots level, whilst promoting the game and activities that the association has in place.
Children want to socialise, hang out with like-minded children, improve their own abilities, be ambitious, be able to play without judgement, make their own decisions, and play in small-sided games. This is a tool that allows member associations to meet these demands, whilst using the momentum to establish new competitions (grassroots, youth and senior), school leagues, international tournaments, etc.
With the implementation of this programme, FIFA aims to meet the following objectives:
Organisation
Organise football events to boost existing projects/competitions or kick off new projects/competitions
Tailor-made approach
Ensure a tailor-made approach to every member association by providing conceptual support
Ambassadors
Identify ambassadors to help raise the profile of women’s football and advocate for access and equal opportunities
Engage
Attract and introduce new players to the game of football in a fun and engaging way
Girls benefit from the programme because it allows them to play in a fun, safe and non-competitive environment. They also develop life-skills and form new friendships, something that particularly appeals to younger girls in sport.
Sue Ronan
Women’s Football Consultant
FIFA Support
FIFA will help the member associations and the participants in different ways:
Promotional T-shirts, footballs
Two years of support
Up to USD 10,000 per year
Instructional handbook