Women in Football Leadership

Provide a learning platform for women who are already in football structures
The aim of the programme is to provide a learning platform for women who are already in football structures within the member associations and confederations to gain the knowledge and experience necessary for their development. The participants take part in an intensive one-week training session accompanied by leadership coach support.
With the implementation of this programme, FIFA aims to meet the following objectives:
Upskill, empower & create
Upskill, empower and create a stronger network for women who work in football
Offer a plattform
Offer a platform that specifically addresses the need to improve women’s access to decision-making roles
The programme absolutely helped with personal growth. It helped me to recognise that I have knowledge and experience that I could use to contribute more at the Board table.
Helen Mallon
Chair of Capital Football, New Zealand
FIFA Support
FIFA will help the member associations and the participants in different ways:
One-week workshop
Leadership coach
Learning materials