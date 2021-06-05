FIFA Women’s Development Programme

Coach Mentorship

Getting more female coaches to occupy positions at the top level

As part of FIFA’s commitment to increase the opportunities that exist within football for female coaches, the inaugural FIFA Coach Mentorship Programme will see experienced coaches from the women's game mentor a group of up-and-coming coaches from across the globe. This is in line with FIFA's first-ever global strategy for women's football.

Key Programme Aspects

With the implementation of this programme, FIFA aims to meet the following objectives:

More female coaches

Increase the number of qualified female coaches working in the game

Discover and promote talents

Give existing talents additional advice to help them achieve greater results in their current coaching positions and secure future success

Support, Guidance & Network

Support female coaches by providing guidance on career development and a platform for networking

Application Process
FIFA encourages its member associations to apply for programmes that fit their needs and that are in line with their own women’s football strategy.
Who can apply?

To be eligible for the Coach Mentorship programme, each successful applicant must be a female qualified coach - "A" or "Pro" licence holder and/or a national team coach in an active coaching role.

How to apply?

All applicants need to submit an application form, together with documents confirming that they meet the criteria before the closing date of the application process.

With this initiative, which is the seventh programme to be rolled out as part of the FIFA Women's Development Programme, our goal is to help more female coaches occupy and retain positions at the highest level.

Fatma Samoura

FIFA Secretary General

FIFA Support

FIFA will help the member associations and the participants in different ways:

  • Assignment of an experienced coach as mentor

  • Networking opportunities

  • 18 months of support

