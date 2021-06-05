Getting more female coaches to occupy positions at the top level
As part of FIFA’s commitment to increase the opportunities that exist within football for female coaches, the inaugural FIFA Coach Mentorship Programme will see experienced coaches from the women's game mentor a group of up-and-coming coaches from across the globe. This is in line with FIFA's first-ever global strategy for women's football.
With the implementation of this programme, FIFA aims to meet the following objectives:
More female coaches
Increase the number of qualified female coaches working in the game
Discover and promote talents
Give existing talents additional advice to help them achieve greater results in their current coaching positions and secure future success
Support, Guidance & Network
Support female coaches by providing guidance on career development and a platform for networking
With this initiative, which is the seventh programme to be rolled out as part of the FIFA Women's Development Programme, our goal is to help more female coaches occupy and retain positions at the highest level.
Fatma Samoura
FIFA Secretary General
FIFA Support
FIFA will help the member associations and the participants in different ways:
Assignment of an experienced coach as mentor
Networking opportunities
18 months of support