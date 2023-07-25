FIFA Women’s Development Programme

Club Licensing

Develop the level of professionalism

This programme is part of FIFA’s new approach to support the professionalisation of the women’s game by raising the standards of clubs and leagues in women’s football.

It targets existing senior leagues at the national and confederation levels that have not yet set up a formal club licensing system, as well as leagues at the national level that wish to strengthen their foundations.

Key Programme Aspects

With the implementation of this programme, FIFA aims to meet the following objectives:

Advance

Advance the professionalisation of the women’s game

Accelerate

Accelerate the development of the game at all levels

Build

Build on existing senior league structures to strengthen participating clubs

Help

Help the member association to achieve its strategic plans

Application Process
FIFA encourages its member associations to apply for programmes that fit their needs and that are in line with their own women’s football strategy.
Who can apply?

To be eligible for the Club Licensing programme, the MA needs a women’s football strategy and/or a member association strategy with women’s football objectives

How to apply?

All applicants need to submit an application form, together with documents confirming that they meet the criteria before the closing date of the application process.

Clubs are the foundation of our game and, by creating specific tools and programmes to support the unique women’s football environment, we aim to enhance the player pathways for women and girls all over the world.

Gianni Infantino

FIFA President

FIFA Support

FIFA will help the member associations and the participants in different ways:

  • Club licensing workshop

  • Two years of support

  • Up to USD 25,000

  • Equipment for up to 12 teams

FIFA Guide to Club Licensing in Women’s Football

This is where your journey to creating a club licensing system begins.

