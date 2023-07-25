Develop the level of professionalism
This programme is part of FIFA’s new approach to support the professionalisation of the women’s game by raising the standards of clubs and leagues in women’s football.
It targets existing senior leagues at the national and confederation levels that have not yet set up a formal club licensing system, as well as leagues at the national level that wish to strengthen their foundations.
With the implementation of this programme, FIFA aims to meet the following objectives:
Advance
Advance the professionalisation of the women’s game
Accelerate
Accelerate the development of the game at all levels
Build
Build on existing senior league structures to strengthen participating clubs
Help
Help the member association to achieve its strategic plans
Clubs are the foundation of our game and, by creating specific tools and programmes to support the unique women’s football environment, we aim to enhance the player pathways for women and girls all over the world.
Gianni Infantino
FIFA President
FIFA Support
FIFA will help the member associations and the participants in different ways:
Club licensing workshop
Two years of support
Up to USD 25,000
Equipment for up to 12 teams