FIFA Women’s Development Programme

Capacity-Building for Administrators

Leadership, communication, marketing and administration

This programme falls within the scope of building capacity at member association level to drive the development of women’s football in the region and help FIFA to implement its Women’s Football Strategy.

The goal of this initiative is to support the people on the ground with the necessary knowledge and training so that they are equipped in their day-to-day work. The programme covers a range of topics, tailormade for the needs of the association, e.g. leadership, communication, safeguarding, strategic and financial planning, marketing and administration.

Key Programme Aspects

With the implementation of this programme, FIFA aims to meet the following objectives:

Build the capacity of women’s football staff

Strengthen the global network

FIFA Support

FIFA will help the member associations and the participants in different ways:

  • Four-day workshop led by a FIFA consultant

  • adidas equipment for the participants

Application Process
FIFA encourages its member associations to apply for programmes that fit their needs and that are in line with their own women’s football strategy.
Who can apply?

The programme is open for all MA's, who have a women’s football strategy and/or member association strategy with women’s football objectives.

Read More
How to apply?

Submit the application form, accompanied by a participants’ profiles, topics that the association wishes to cover and details on how the project is linked to the existing objectives of the member association and/or women’s football strategy.

Read More

FIND OUT WHAT YOU CAN EXPECT FROM THE PROGRAMME

