Capacity-Building for Administrators

Leadership, communication, marketing and administration
This programme falls within the scope of building capacity at member association level to drive the development of women’s football in the region and help FIFA to implement its Women’s Football Strategy.
The goal of this initiative is to support the people on the ground with the necessary knowledge and training so that they are equipped in their day-to-day work. The programme covers a range of topics, tailormade for the needs of the association, e.g. leadership, communication, safeguarding, strategic and financial planning, marketing and administration.
With the implementation of this programme, FIFA aims to meet the following objectives:
Build the capacity of women’s football staff in member associations and their respective regions
Strengthen the global network of women’s football contributors off the pitch
FIFA Support
FIFA will help the member associations and the participants in different ways:
Four-day workshop led by a FIFA consultant
adidas equipment for the participants