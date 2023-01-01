Living Football is our commitment to the people who love the beautiful game – and that includes the way we process your personal data. We’re proud that you trust us to look after your data and our team members work hard to keep all personal information safe and secure. When it comes to data, we follow two main laws – the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and the Swiss Data Protection Act (DPA) – as well as other national data protection legislation in the places where we operate. Click on the boxes to find out more about the law, our policies and how we defend your data at FIFA. We may update this policy from time to time, but you’ll always find the latest information here on our website.
At FIFA, we always play by the rules. Data protection laws are complex, so all team members who deal with personal data get the right training to make sure they’re match fit when it comes to your information. Our approach is based on the following four data principles – the game plan we all strive to follow when it comes to data:
We process your data lawfully, fairly and transparently.
We collect data for a specific purpose. Once we’ve fulfilled that purpose, we won’t process your data again.
We keep your data accurate and up to date, only retaining it for as long as we need it.
We keep all personal data confidential, accurate and available.
The people we collect data from have the following rights under the DPA and GDPR:
The right to be informed about how we collect and use data
The right to access the data we hold on you
The right to correct any inaccurate or incomplete data
The right to have your data deleted
The right to restrict processing of your data
The right to obtain a copy of your data
The right to object to us using your data for a particular purpose
The right to remove consent for using your data
The right to object to automated decisions and profiling
If you want to exercise one of your other rights, you can contact our Data Protection Officer via email at dataprotection@fifa.org.
When it comes to your data, fair play is everything. We promise to collect, process and use your data lawfully, based on your consent and in compliance with all our legal obligations. That means we’ll only ever use your data to help us bring football to the world, improve our services or deliver a product or service that you’ve asked for.
To do this, we use data in lots of different ways. We’ll always tell you how your data will be used when we collect it.
We use data to:
Share information about the game we all love
Deliver the products, services and transactions you’ve asked for
Up our game, by using your data to improve how we deliver services and information
Allocate and sell tickets fairly – after all, no one wants to miss out!
Manage your account and any memberships you have
Enhance our digital services and make them even easier to use
Create content, such as videos
Let you know about products, events and offers
Share news about products, events and offers from third parties we work with, with your consent
Answer your questions and comments
Keep our competitions safe and secure by stopping any potential illegal activity
Customise the advertising you see
Comply with our Terms of Service
Provide defence to players, coaches and officials from social media abuse
The data we collect depends on the services you use. Using our online services Browsing our websites Buying tickets Paying for tickets or services
Interacting with our Social Media Platforms, including Players, Teams and other Match Officials Accounts
We sometimes share your data with third parties.
Don’t worry, though – we’ll always keep your data safe. Organisations that process data on FIFA’s behalf play by our rules. They all have to follow this policy as well as any data protection laws.
There may be instances where your data is shared with other stakeholders such as law enforcement agencies, clubs, or member associations. These parties may require access to certain personal information for legitimate purposes, such as investigations, security measures, or ensuring compliance with relevant regulations. However, when sharing your data with such stakeholders, we continue to prioritize the protection and security of your information. We strive to work with trusted entities who are bound by our policies and applicable data protection laws to safeguard your data and maintain confidentiality.
Advertising: To display targeted advertising on social media platforms and personalize the advertisements offered to you.
Service provision: To provide the products or services you have requested from us.
Third-party processing: When third parties process data on our behalf.
Legal obligations: In response to a subpoena, court order, or other legal processes.
Security and compliance: To investigate, prevent, or address illegal activities (such as fraud or online abuse), emergency situations, or violations of our terms and conditions.
With your consent, we may share your personal data:
With our partners, including FIFA Member Associations, to allow them to contact you for marketing purposes and send you communications about their products and/or services.
With our partners, including FIFA Member Associations, for profiling purposes. This includes adding you to groups based on common features (such as nation of origin, tickets purchased, language, supported team, etc.) and allowing our partners to send commercial and promotional communications tailored to your specific interests.
When you have given us explicit consent to share your data with other third parties.
Your privacy is of utmost importance to us, and we ensure that all data sharing is conducted in accordance with applicable data protection laws and regulations.
We’ve got all sorts of tactics to keep your data safe and we’re proud of the work our team members do to defend your data. But we can never guarantee that your data is safe from accidental loss and/or unauthorised access, use, alteration or disclosure. To help protect you from identity theft, we will never ask for your credit card information, account credentials or national identification/passport number by email or phone. If you send sensitive information by unencrypted email, there’s always a risk that your data will be intercepted. If you send us an unencrypted email, we’ll take it that you’re happy to accept that risk. If you suspect someone unauthorised is trying to access your data, please get in touch with us at dataprotection@fifa.org.
You can review, correct, update or change your data at any time. If you ask us to delete your data, we’ll do so unless there’s a legal reason that means we have to keep it. If that’s the case, we’ll let you know.
We don’t collect personal data from children under 16. Under-16s should always ask a parent/guardian for permission to use our digital services. We recommend that parents and guardians clear their browser cache of cookies to minimise the personal data collected. If we find out we’ve collected data from a child without permission, we’ll delete it.
We process information in Switzerland, the European Economic Area (EEA) and other places, depending on the location of our business partners and third parties. That means your data may be processed in places where the data protection laws aren’t as strict as in Switzerland and the EEA. We’ll take all reasonable steps to make sure your information is as safe there as it would be under the DPA and GDPR.
There’s nothing like the thrill of a FIFA competition – and sometimes, the competition for tickets is almost as fierce as the action on the pitch! When applying for tickets, you agree that your data will be used, processed and stored by FIFA and our third parties. We’ll use your data for things like ticket production, sales, allocation, customer care, safety, security and rights protection. If you consent, we’ll also use your data to tell you about other FIFA products and events, as well as products and services from our third parties.
Not just a delicious end-of-game snack, cookies are also small pieces of information stored on your browser when you use our website. You’ll find our Cookie Policy here.
Have we scored an own goal with your data? Or do you want to request a VAR review to see what’s happened to your information? If you’d like to submit a query or make a complaint, contact us at dataprotection@fifa.org. Our data protection referees may ask you to prove your identity before we can deal with your query/complaint. If you’re not happy with our response, you have the right to complain to the Swiss Federal Data Protection and Information Commissioner, or to an EEA data protection authority. Under certain circumstances, we have the right to withhold access to your data.
We wrote this policy in English, then translated it. If there are any translation issues, we’ll use the original English version to clear them up.
This policy was issued in November 2020.
We may amend this policy from time to time. If we make any changes, we’ll post them here on our website.
If this policy conflicts with any of our third parties’ data protection policies, this policy will be used.
This policy and all related matters are governed by Swiss law.
Any dispute relating to this policy is subject to the jurisdiction of the Courts of the City of Zurich 1. You consent to this by using our site and services.
Got a question? Contact our Data Protection Officer by email at dataprotection@fifa.org. You can also write to us at Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA), FIFA-Strasse 20, 8044 Zurich, Switzerland. We also have EU data protection representatives. Write to them at VGS Datenschutzpartner UG, Am Kaiserkai 69, 20457 Hamburg, Germany.