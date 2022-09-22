How do we use your data?

You’re the stars of the game and role models for millions of people. We salute you. We use your data to comply with the rules of football and the Regulations on the Status and Transfer of Players, make payments and distribute funds, keep football open and transparent, and share information between member associations and FIFA. We also use your data to create the stats that get our fans excited – for example, we may measure the total distance you run during a match or just how far your left foot can kick the ball.

Where does your data come from?

Your data comes directly from you, through technology such as video or GPS, from member associations, team managers, FIFA’s partners and physicians.

What data do we collect?

Name

FIFA ID

Date of birth

Gender

Member association

Type(s) of football

Status (amateur/professional)

Transfer instructions and information, including fees

Bank details

Declaration on third-party payments and influence

Declaration on third-party ownership of players’ economic rights

Former and new amateur/professional status

Photos and videos

Health data for anti-doping purposes

Event data

Performance data

4D optical-tracking data

Limb-tracking data

How long do we keep your data for?

We keep your data for as long as you continue to play organised football.

Who do we share your data with?

Member Associations

Confederations

Local Organising Commitees

FIFA media and technology partners

What part of the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) covers this?

Article 6 paragraph 1 (a) GDPR (consent)

Article 6 paragraph 1 (b) GDPR (contract)

Article 6 paragraph 1 (c) GDPR (compliance with legal obligation)

Article 6 paragraph 1 (e) GDPR (public interest)

Article 6 paragraph 1 (f) GDPR (legitimate interests)

What is the Charter of Player Data Rights?