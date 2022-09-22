How do we use your data?
You’re the stars of the game and role models for millions of people. We salute you. We use your data to comply with the rules of football and the Regulations on the Status and Transfer of Players, make payments and distribute funds, keep football open and transparent, and share information between member associations and FIFA. We also use your data to create the stats that get our fans excited – for example, we may measure the total distance you run during a match or just how far your left foot can kick the ball.
Where does your data come from?
Your data comes directly from you, through technology such as video or GPS, from member associations, team managers, FIFA’s partners and physicians.
What data do we collect?
Name
FIFA ID
Date of birth
Gender
Member association
Type(s) of football
Status (amateur/professional)
Transfer instructions and information, including fees
Bank details
Declaration on third-party payments and influence
Declaration on third-party ownership of players’ economic rights
Former and new amateur/professional status
Photos and videos
Health data for anti-doping purposes
Event data
Performance data
4D optical-tracking data
Limb-tracking data
How long do we keep your data for?
We keep your data for as long as you continue to play organised football.
Who do we share your data with?
Member Associations
Confederations
Local Organising Commitees
FIFA media and technology partners
What part of the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) covers this?
Article 6 paragraph 1 (a) GDPR (consent)
Article 6 paragraph 1 (b) GDPR (contract)
Article 6 paragraph 1 (c) GDPR (compliance with legal obligation)
Article 6 paragraph 1 (e) GDPR (public interest)
Article 6 paragraph 1 (f) GDPR (legitimate interests)
What is the Charter of Player Data Rights?
The Charter of Player Data Rights aims to implement global industry standards and best practices to protect the privacy of professional football players and allows players to exercise and benefit from their data protection rights.