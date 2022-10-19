How do we use your data?

Fair play is the name of the game. You must blow the whistle when you see foul play on or off the pitch. We use the data you provide through the various reporting channels available at FIFA for the purposes of correspondence in relation to reports and to conduct inquiries or investigations. If you would like to remain anonymous, please do not submit any personal information.

Where does your data come from?

Your data comes directly from you when you log your report through the FIFA Reporting Portal or by email, in person, by letter or by phone. The FIFA Reporting Portal will maintain your anonymity (as long as you do not submit any information that identifies you) and the information received will be treated confidentially, to the extent permitted by FIFA regulations.

Through your report, we may also receive personal data related to those who you believe may have committed foul play.

What data do we collect?

Full name

Email address

Date of birth

Telephone number

Home address

Nationality

Gender

Preferred language(s)

Education and training history

Marital status

Passport number

Travel and expense details

Employment contract information

Criminal history

Disciplinary actions

Bullying and harassment details

How long do we keep your data?

Personal data will be retained for ten years.

Who do we share your data with?

FIFA employees responsible for handling the report

Public authorities

External forensic firms

What part of the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) covers this?