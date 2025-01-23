FIFA.com

What data do we collect?
How do we use your data?
How long do we keep your data for?
Who do we share your data with?
Storage of your data and data security
What part of the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) covers this?

Thanks for being part of the team of staff and volunteers who make our events happen. We couldn’t do it without you! We use your data for selection, deployment, and training; to perform background checks; for accreditation purposes; to provide uniforms, transport, training, and rewards; to administer and evaluate assessments; and to tell you about upcoming opportunities and events.

What data do we collect?

FIFA and the LFS (Local FIFA Subsidiary) collect(s) the personal data of the data subjects provided to FIFA by means of the registration form on the FIFA Global Volunteer Platform. FIFA and/or the LFS collect(s) the following categories of personal data:

  • Name

  • Date and place of birth

  • Email address, postal address, and phone number

  • Country and city of residence

  • Nationality

  • National Identification/passport number

  • Photograph

  • Clothing size

  • Gender

  • Emergency contact information

  • Volunteer experience

  • Role interest

  • Language spoken and level

  • Professional experience

  • Driving license information

  • Study level

  • Working preferences

  • Availability

  • Allergies

  • Dietary restrictions

  • Disability information

  • Social media addresses

  • Background check status

  • Education and qualifications

  • Precise geolocation coordinates

  • Employee information

  • Medical history

  • Technical details (such as user account information)

  • Accreditation status and number

  • Citizenship

  • Assessment score

How do we use your data?

FIFA and/or LFS use the personal data as follows: (i) to select, assign and deploy the volunteers; (ii) to perform background checks and issue volunteers’ accreditations; (iii) to provide uniforms; (iv) to provide transportation services to volunteers, if needed; (v) to reward volunteers at the end of the event; (vi) to communicate with volunteers in the context of the event; (vii) to provide volunteers with specific training in accordance to the respective role; and (viii) to inform volunteers about any upcoming FIFA event that may be of their interest by means of the newsletter subscription. (ix) to administer and evaluate assessments to support the selection, development, and placement of volunteers in appropriate roles.

How long do we keep your data for?

We will keep your personal data for a period of four years after registering on the FIFA Global Volunteer Platform to cover a full FIFA World Cup cycle.

Who do we share your data with?

  • Local FIFA Subsidiary

  • Our rostering partners

  • Security authorities, for background checks

  • Host Country

  • Visa authorities or third parties assisting in the entry visa process

  • Third-party partners conducting volunteer assessments

Storage of your data and data security

Your personal data is stored and maintained in a database in Switzerland or in the European Economic Area (EEA), Australia and the country where the LFS is located. The database is operated by FIFA or on FIFA's behalf. Some or all of the Personal Data may be stored outside of the European Economic Area (EEA). If FIFA stores and processes Personal Data outside the EEA, FIFA will take all reasonable steps to ensure that the Personal Data is treated as safely and securely as it would be within the EEA and under the Applicable Data Protection Laws. Such measures might include the conclusion of data transfer agreements on the basis of the relevant EU model clauses. Data security is very important to FIFA. In order to protect the Personal Data, suitable measures to safeguard and secure the Personal Data have been put into place.

What part of the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) covers this?

  • Article 6 paragraph 1 (a) GDPR (consent)

  • Article 6 paragraph 1 (b) GDPR (contract)

  • Article 6 paragraph 1 (c) GDPR (compliance with legal obligation)

  • Article 6 paragraph 1 (e) GDPR (public interest)

  • Article 6 paragraph 1 (f) GDPR (legitimate interests)

