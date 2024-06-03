How do we use your data?
Where does your data come from?
What data do we collect?
How long do we keep your data?
Who do we share your data with?
What part of the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) covers this?
How do we use your data?
We can’t wait to welcome you to one of our events to share our love of the beautiful game. We use your data to deliver hospitality services, manage our relationship, tailored marketing and advertising, conduct research, development and analytics and generally look after you when you’re with us.
Where does your data come from?
Your data comes directly from you or from our hospitality partners.
What data do we collect?
Name
Date of birth
Gender
Nationality
Email address, postal address and phone number
Preferred language
How long do we keep your data?
We keep your data for a maximum of ten years.
Who do we share your data with?
Our freelancers
Hospitality partners
What part of the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) covers this?
Article 6 paragraph 1 (a) GDPR (consent)
Article 6 paragraph 1 (b) GDPR (contract)
Article 6 paragraph 1 (f) GDPR (legitimate interest)