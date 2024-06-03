Guests

How do we use your data?

We can’t wait to welcome you to one of our events to share our love of the beautiful game. We use your data to deliver hospitality services, manage our relationship, tailored marketing and advertising, conduct research, development and analytics and generally look after you when you’re with us.

Where does your data come from?

Your data comes directly from you or from our hospitality partners.

What data do we collect?

  • Name

  • Date of birth

  • Gender

  • Nationality

  • Email address, postal address and phone number

  • Preferred language

How long do we keep your data?

We keep your data for a maximum of ten years.

Who do we share your data with?

  • Our freelancers

  • Hospitality partners

What part of the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) covers this?

  • Article 6 paragraph 1 (a) GDPR (consent)

  • Article 6 paragraph 1 (b) GDPR (contract)

  • Article 6 paragraph 1 (f) GDPR (legitimate interest)

Data Subjects

Ticket buyers

Before the first whistle, you should know that we use your data to provide customer service, manage our relationship and allow you to pay for your ticket.

Guests

We can’t wait to welcome you to one of our events to share our love of the beautiful game!

Event team members and volunteers

Thanks for being part of the team of staff and volunteers who make our events happen. We couldn’t do it without you!

Match officials

Without our hard-working officials, there’s no game, so thanks for everything you do for the sake of football around the world.

Media professionals

Thanks for helping us tell football’s story! We use your data to manage access to the FIFA Media Channel and accredit the journalists, photographers and broadcast reporters who help us bring football to the world.

Match agents

Match agents help us bring communities, countries, clubs and national teams together – you embody FIFA’s Living Football philosophy.

Football agents

You’re fundamental for the development of the game’s stars. We use your data to comply with the rules of football and in particular the FIFA Football Agent Regulations.

Fans

Without fans like you, there’s no football. Your enthusiasm gets us up in the morning and drives us to make football truly global.

Players under the age of 18

You’re the future of the game. We use your data to help keep football safe and open, protect young players, comply with the rules of football, distribute funds and support payments, and share information between member associations and FIFA.

Amateur players

You’re the beating heart of the game, the players who turn out for local glory come rain or shine.

Professional players

You’re the stars of the game and role models for millions of people. We salute you. We use your data to comply with the rules of football and the Regulations on the Status and Transfer of Players.

Keeping the game clean

It is everyone’s responsibility to play by the rules and ensure the beautiful game is a doping-free sport.

eFootball players

Passionate fans from all over the world tune in to watch the action online. You are the stars. We use your data to give you access to the platform where the game is played.

Whistle-blowers

Fair play is the name of the game. You must blow the whistle when you see foul play on or off the pitch.

Last updated: Monday, 3 June 2024 at 15:06
