How do we use your data?

We can’t wait to welcome you to one of our events to share our love of the beautiful game. We use your data to deliver hospitality services, manage our relationship, tailored marketing and advertising, conduct research, development and analytics and generally look after you when you’re with us.

Where does your data come from?

Your data comes directly from you or from our hospitality partners.

What data do we collect?

Name

Date of birth

Gender

Nationality

Email address, postal address and phone number

Preferred language

How long do we keep your data?

We keep your data for a maximum of ten years.

Who do we share your data with?

Our freelancers

Hospitality partners

What part of the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) covers this?