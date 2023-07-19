How do we use your data?

Without fans like you, there’s no football. Your enthusiasm gets us up in the morning and drives us to make football truly global. We use your data to make our products, services and competitions even better by monitoring how you use our services. Your information likewise enables us to manage your relationship with FIFA (including any contract between us) and your involvement with the game, our websites and social media, the services you use and the products you buy. We also use your data to tell you about all the great things in football – and, if you consent, the third parties we work with do the same – and to comply with our legal and regulatory obligations.

Where does your data come from?

Your data comes from our partners, member associations, confederations and guests. We may also collect your data through your interactions with our Social Media Platforms and the Social Media Accounts of Players, Clubs, Member Associations and other Match Officials.

What data do we collect?

Name

Email address

Country

Gender

Interests

The way you use our social channels

The information you choose to share on our channels, like your favourite player or why you love football

How long do we keep your data?

We keep your data for as long as you interact with fanmovement.com; any piece of information is kept for a maximum of six years.

Who do we share your data with?

Our freelancers

Local Organising Committees

Security authorities, for background checks or other legitimate purposes

Member Associations

Clubs

Our guest services teams, who may be third parties

What part of the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) covers this?