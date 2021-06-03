How do we use your data?

Thanks for helping us tell football’s story! We use your data to manage access to the FIFA Media Channel and accredit the journalists, photographers and broadcast reporters who help us bring football to the world.

Where does your data come from?

Your data comes from your accreditation application on our website. When you apply, you have to tell us your organisation and contact details, though some media professionals also choose to share information like press cards and passports.

What data do we collect?

Name

Email address, postal address and phone number

Preferred languages

Position and organisation

Driving licence information

National identification/passport number

Age

Date of birth

Gender

Nationality

Photograph

Account number

Public registry information

Professional and trade-union memberships

Qualifications

Social media account details

Signature

How long do we keep your data?

We keep your data for a maximum of ten years.

Who do we share your data with?

Supplier extranets

Security authorities, for background checks

What part of the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) covers this?