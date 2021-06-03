How do we use your data?
Thanks for helping us tell football’s story! We use your data to manage access to the FIFA Media Channel and accredit the journalists, photographers and broadcast reporters who help us bring football to the world.
Where does your data come from?
Your data comes from your accreditation application on our website. When you apply, you have to tell us your organisation and contact details, though some media professionals also choose to share information like press cards and passports.
What data do we collect?
Name
Email address, postal address and phone number
Preferred languages
Position and organisation
Driving licence information
National identification/passport number
Age
Date of birth
Gender
Nationality
Photograph
Account number
Public registry information
Professional and trade-union memberships
Qualifications
Social media account details
Signature
How long do we keep your data?
We keep your data for a maximum of ten years.
Who do we share your data with?
Supplier extranets
Security authorities, for background checks
What part of the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) covers this?
Article 6 paragraph 1 (a) GDPR (consent)
Article 6 paragraph 1 (c) GDPR (compliance with legal obligation)
Article 6 paragraph 1 (e) GDPR (public interest)
Article 6 paragraph 1 (f) GDPR (legitimate interests)