How do we use your data?

You’re the beating heart of the game, the players who turn out for local glory come rain or shine. We use your data to comply with the rules of football and the Regulations on the Status and Transfer of Players, make payments and distribute funds, keep football open and transparent, and share information between member associations and FIFA.

Where does your data come from?

Your data comes from our partners, member associations, confederations and guests.

What data do we collect?

Name

FIFA ID

Date of birth

Gender

Member association

Type(s) of football

Transfer instructions and information, including fees

Bank details

Declaration on third-party payments and influence

Declaration on third-party ownership of players’ economic rights

Former and new amateur/professional status

How long do we keep your data for?

We keep your data for as long as you continue to play organised football.

Who do share your data with?

Member Associations

Confederations

What part of the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) covers this?