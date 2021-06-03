How do we use your data?

You’re the future of the game. We use your data to help keep football safe and open, protect young players, comply with the rules of football, distribute funds and support payments, and share information between member associations and FIFA.

Where does your data come from?

Your data comes from team managers and our member associations. They may ask for data that comes from the player or the player’s parent or legal guardian.

What data do we collect?

Name

FIFA ID

Date of birth

Gender

Member association

Type(s) of football

Status (amateur/professional)*

Proof of identity and nationality (relating to player or to player’s parent(s)/legal guardian(s))*

Proof of birthdate*

Employment contract*

Work permit*

Proof of residence*

Documentation regarding academic and football education*

Documentation regarding accommodation/care*

Authorisation from parent(s)/legal guardian(s)*

Proof of distance for 50km rule*

Proof of consent from counterpart association*

Request for approval of first registration/international transfer*

Photographs or videos*

Health data for anti-doping purposes*

*These types of personal data are necessary to protect children’s rights

How long do we keep your data for?

We keep your data for as long as you continue to play organised football.

What part of the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) covers this?