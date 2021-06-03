FIFA.com

Match officials

How do we use your data?
Where does your data come from?
What data do we collect?
How long do we keep your data?
Who do we share your data with?
What part of the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) covers this?

How do we use your data?

Without our hard-working officials, there’s no game, so thanks for everything you do for the sake of football around the world. We use your data to organise our competitions, workshops, seminars and events, including to arrange your travel and accommodation and help with visa applications. It’s also used to add officials to the FIFA Refereeing International Lists and the Video Assistant Referee Implementation Assistance and Approval Programme (VAR IAAP) Platform.

Where does your data come from?

Your data comes directly from you, our member associations, and the FIFA VAR IAPP platform.

What data do we collect?

  • Name

  • Email address, postal address and phone number

  • Languages spoken

  • Education level

  • Experience

  • Date of birth

  • Nationality

  • Photograph

  • Gender

  • Qualifications

  • Uniform measurements

  • Height and weight details

  • Travel and expenses information

  • Bank account details

  • National identification/passport number

How long do we keep your data?

We generally keep your data for eight years; however, we may keep it for longer if it might affect historical game information.

Who do we share your data with?

  • Public authorities

  • Member Associations and Confederations

What part of the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) covers this?

  • Article 6 paragraph 1 (a) GDPR (consent)

  • Article 6 paragraph 1 (b) GDPR (contract)

Data Subjects

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Ticket buyers

Before the first whistle, you should know that we use your data to provide customer service, manage our relationship and allow you to pay for your ticket.

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LE HAVRE, FRANCE - JUNE 27: David Beckham is seen in the stands prior to the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Quarter Final match between Norway and England at Stade Oceane on June 27, 2019 in Le Havre, France. (Photo by Matthew Lewis - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Guests

We can’t wait to welcome you to one of our events to share our love of the beautiful game!

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LE HAVRE, FRANCE - JUNE 07: Members of team Spain walk the pitch during their team familiarization session ahead of the FIFA Women's World Cup France 2019 at Stade Océane on June 07, 2019 in Le Havre, France. (Photo by Maddie Meyer - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Event team members and volunteers

Thanks for being part of the team of staff and volunteers who make our events happen. We couldn’t do it without you!

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VALENCIENNES, FRANCE - JUNE 29: Match officials line-up prior to the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Quarter Final match between Italy and Netherlands at Stade du Hainaut on June 29, 2019 in Valenciennes, France. (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)
Match officials

Without our hard-working officials, there’s no game, so thanks for everything you do for the sake of football around the world.

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SHANGHAI, CHINA - OCTOBER 24: FIFA President Gianni Infantino speaks to the media after a FIFA Council Meeting at Shanghai Mandarin Oriental on October 24, 2019 in Shanghai, China. (Photo by Fred Lee - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Media professionals

Thanks for helping us tell football’s story! We use your data to manage access to the FIFA Media Channel and accredit the journalists, photographers and broadcast reporters who help us bring football to the world.

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DOHA, QATAR - DECEMBER 21: The teams line up before the FIFA Club World Cup 2019 final match between Liverpool FC and CR Flamengo at Khalifa International Stadium on December 21, 2019 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Tom Dulat - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Match agents

Match agents help us bring communities, countries, clubs and national teams together – you embody FIFA’s Living Football philosophy.

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Football agents
Football agents

You’re fundamental for the development of the game’s stars. We use your data to comply with the rules of football and in particular the FIFA Football Agent Regulations.

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LYON, FRANCE - JULY 07: USA fans celebrate following their sides victory in the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Final match between The United States of America and The Netherlands at Stade de Lyon on July 07, 2019 in Lyon, France. (Photo by Marianna Massey - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Fans

Without fans like you, there’s no football. Your enthusiasm gets us up in the morning and drives us to make football truly global.

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ASUNCION, PARAGUAY - NOVEMBER 27: Kids practice Beach Soccer at the Grassroots Festival FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup Paraguay 2019 on November 27, 2019 in Asuncion, Paraguay. (Photo by Alex Grimm - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Players under the age of 18

You’re the future of the game. We use your data to help keep football safe and open, protect young players, comply with the rules of football, distribute funds and support payments, and share information between member associations and FIFA.

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ZURICH, SWITZERLAND - MAY 31: Alan Varela of Boca Juniors (L) is challenged by Nuno Cunha of Benfica Lissabon (R) in the Mens final match between Benfica Lissabon and Boca Juniors during day two of the Blue Stars FIFA Youth Cup at Sportanlage Buchlern on May 31, 2019 in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo by Sebastian Widmann - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Amateur players

You’re the beating heart of the game, the players who turn out for local glory come rain or shine.

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LYON, FRANCE - JULY 02: Carly Telford of England celebrates her sides first goal during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Semi Final match between England and USA at Stade de Lyon on July 02, 2019 in Lyon, France. (Photo by Naomi Baker - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Professional players

You’re the stars of the game and role models for millions of people. We salute you. We use your data to comply with the rules of football and the Regulations on the Status and Transfer of Players.

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Keeping the game clean
Keeping the game clean

It is everyone’s responsibility to play by the rules and ensure the beautiful game is a doping-free sport.

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MILAN, ITALY - FEBRUARY 08: Alexander Shaw and Harry-John Hesketh of Hashtag United team and Ramy Abdelaal and Haroun Yassin of Nasr eSports team compete during the FIFA eClub World Cup 2020 - Day 2 on February 08, 2020 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Tullio Puglia - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Digital Football Players

Passionate fans from all over the world tune in to watch the action online. You are the stars. We use your data to give you access to the platform where the game is played.

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DOHA, QATAR - DECEMBER 17: Referee Ismail Elfath of USA blows his whistle during the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2019 Semi Final between CR Flamengo and Al Hilal FC at Khalifa International Stadium on December 17, 2019 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Mike Hewitt - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Whistle-blowers

Fair play is the name of the game. You must blow the whistle when you see foul play on or off the pitch.

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Last updated: Thursday, 3 June 2021 at 18:39
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