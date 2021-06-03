How do we use your data?

Without our hard-working officials, there’s no game, so thanks for everything you do for the sake of football around the world. We use your data to organise our competitions, workshops, seminars and events, including to arrange your travel and accommodation and help with visa applications. It’s also used to add officials to the FIFA Refereeing International Lists and the Video Assistant Referee Implementation Assistance and Approval Programme (VAR IAAP) Platform.

Where does your data come from?

Your data comes directly from you, our member associations, and the FIFA VAR IAPP platform.

What data do we collect?

Name

Email address, postal address and phone number

Languages spoken

Education level

Experience

Date of birth

Nationality

Photograph

Gender

Qualifications

Uniform measurements

Height and weight details

Travel and expenses information

Bank account details

National identification/passport number

How long do we keep your data?

We generally keep your data for eight years; however, we may keep it for longer if it might affect historical game information.

Who do we share your data with?

Public authorities

Member Associations and Confederations

What part of the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) covers this?