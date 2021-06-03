How do we use your data?
Without our hard-working officials, there’s no game, so thanks for everything you do for the sake of football around the world. We use your data to organise our competitions, workshops, seminars and events, including to arrange your travel and accommodation and help with visa applications. It’s also used to add officials to the FIFA Refereeing International Lists and the Video Assistant Referee Implementation Assistance and Approval Programme (VAR IAAP) Platform.
Where does your data come from?
Your data comes directly from you, our member associations, and the FIFA VAR IAPP platform.
What data do we collect?
Name
Email address, postal address and phone number
Languages spoken
Education level
Experience
Date of birth
Nationality
Photograph
Gender
Qualifications
Uniform measurements
Height and weight details
Travel and expenses information
Bank account details
National identification/passport number
How long do we keep your data?
We generally keep your data for eight years; however, we may keep it for longer if it might affect historical game information.
Who do we share your data with?
Public authorities
Member Associations and Confederations
What part of the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) covers this?
Article 6 paragraph 1 (a) GDPR (consent)
Article 6 paragraph 1 (b) GDPR (contract)