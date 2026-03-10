How do we use your data?

Passionate fans from all over the world tune in to watch the action online. You are the stars. We use your data to give you access to the platform where the game is played.

Specifically, we use your data to:

Update and manage display player, team and organization profiles; competition rankings, and matchups, including nominations, affiliations, and rosters, to reflect changes in real-world competition.

Generate broadcast graphics, video content, and promotional materials featuring your stats and profile.

Confirm age through Kids Web Services (KWS) to determine whether parental consent is required under applicable digital consent laws.

Link your FIFA.GG profile with game platform IDs and competition accounts.

Enable team/national team nominations, achievements, and historical performance records.

Share competition data with relevant football federations, teams, or event organizers for invitations and eligibility verification.

Facilitate game-specific requirements (like age limits or shared data with game publishers).

Support logistics, communication, customer care, and platform personalization.

Display your performance statistics, match results, and biometric data (if consented) in public leaderboards or streams.

Moderate accounts and content based on sportsmanship or platform policy violations.

Featuring your profile in editorial content where you are featured.

Use publicly available data from third-party events to create editorial content on FIFA.GG.

Create season recaps, highlights, and achievements based on your performance.

Link and display your profile across game platforms to showcase cross-title performance.

Where do we collect your data?

Your data comes directly from you upon your FIFA.GG registration via FIFA ID, the linking of your gaming accounts, publicly available sources, partners and service providers including KWS and game publishers; Member associations, teams, competition organizers, or from the competitions you take part in via KONAMI, Epic Games, Sports Interactive, Xten Limited and EA SPORTS.

FIFA.GG administrators may create or update your profile using data from competition organizers, broadcasts, or nomination processes that are publicly available, even if you did not directly register. We may collect visual and audio data from match broadcasts, livestreams, and other video-based editorial coverage.

What data do we collect?

Name

Email address

Date of birth

Telephone number

Country you represent (member association)

Country of residence

Passport number

Bank account details

Game title you play on

Home address

Persona name (display name)

Profile image

Gamertag

PSN ID

Xbox ID

Nexon ID, Garena ID, Tencent ID

eFootball User ID

Epic Games Display Name

EA ID

FIFA ID

Team affiliation, including team name and contract duration

Details of connected social media accounts

Live stream appearances where you are featured

Assigned achievements or badges on your FIFA.GG profile

Player and team nominations, both received and accepted

Age verification status, including data from Kids Web Services (KWS)

Historical affiliations with national teams or esports clubs

Multimedia content (images or clips created for profile wrap-ups or editorial coverage)

Consent status for various editorial, promotional, and competition features

Eligibility for participating in FIFAe competitions

Data from broadcasts and highlight reels, including live commentary and visual stats

Publicly available info shared by federations and third-party organizers

Competition-related data, such as:

Tournaments in which you participated

Achievements/finishing positions in competitions and in-game

Wins, draws, losses

Goals scored/conceded

Warnings, bans, red cards

In-game match data

Leaderboard positions

Heart rate

Eye-tracking data – fatigue level

Video recordings from matches or interviews

Voice recordings from matches or interviews

Prize money earnt

Consent records associated with data usage (e.g., heart rate visibility, editorial use, nominations)

How long do we keep your data?

Personal data will be retained for the duration of your registration on FIFA.GG.

All non-sensitive in-competition data is kept for ten years after you have removed your account from FIFA.GG. We may keep it longer for historical purposes

Sensitive data (e.g. heart rate) is only stored for the duration of the tournament. However, this data may remain available in stream recordings, archived video broadcasts, or promotional materials created during the event.

Data deletion requests are honored unless legal obligations require retention.

Who do we share your data with?

FIFA employees responsible for digital football competitions and other teams that provide support.

FIFA-appointed service providers who operate and manage competitions.

Your member association and/or national team.

Teams and competition organizers with your consent, for coordination, eligibility, and contact.

Editorial teams for FIFA.GG and FIFAe social media use. Only public or consented information is shared externally or used editorially.

FIFA's partners for eligibility and ranking.

Kids Web Services (KWS) and Epic Games, our COPPA/GDPR-compliant partner for secure age verification.

Your rights under applicable data protection laws

As a data subject, you have the following rights under applicable data protection laws:

Right of access – to obtain a copy of your personal data.

Right to rectification – to correct inaccurate or incomplete data.

Right to erasure – to request deletion of your data in certain circumstances.

Right to restrict processing – to request restricted use of your data.

Right to data portability – to receive your data in a structured, commonly used format.

Right to object – including the right to object to processing based on legitimate interests and to object to direct marketing.

Right to withdraw consent – where processing is based on consent, you may withdraw it at any time without affecting prior processing.

Right to lodge a complaint – with the supervisory authority of your place of residence, employment, or the place of an alleged infringement.

What part of the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) covers this?