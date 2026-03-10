FIFA.com

Digital Football Players

How do we use your data?
Where do we collect your data?
What data do we collect?
Competition-related data, such as:
How long do we keep your data?
Who do we share your data with?
Your rights under applicable data protection laws
What part of the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) covers this?

How do we use your data?

Passionate fans from all over the world tune in to watch the action online. You are the stars. We use your data to give you access to the platform where the game is played.

Specifically, we use your data to:

  • Update and manage display player, team and organization profiles; competition rankings, and matchups, including nominations, affiliations, and rosters, to reflect changes in real-world competition.

  • Generate broadcast graphics, video content, and promotional materials featuring your stats and profile.

  • Confirm age through Kids Web Services (KWS) to determine whether parental consent is required under applicable digital consent laws.

  • Link your FIFA.GG profile with game platform IDs and competition accounts.

  • Enable team/national team nominations, achievements, and historical performance records.

  • Share competition data with relevant football federations, teams, or event organizers for invitations and eligibility verification.

  • Facilitate game-specific requirements (like age limits or shared data with game publishers).

  • Support logistics, communication, customer care, and platform personalization.

  • Display your performance statistics, match results, and biometric data (if consented) in public leaderboards or streams.

  • Moderate accounts and content based on sportsmanship or platform policy violations.

  • Featuring your profile in editorial content where you are featured.

  • Use publicly available data from third-party events to create editorial content on FIFA.GG.

  • Create season recaps, highlights, and achievements based on your performance.

  • Link and display your profile across game platforms to showcase cross-title performance.

Where do we collect your data?

Your data comes directly from you upon your FIFA.GG registration via FIFA ID, the linking of your gaming accounts, publicly available sources, partners and service providers including KWS and game publishers; Member associations, teams, competition organizers, or from the competitions you take part in via KONAMI, Epic Games, Sports Interactive, Xten Limited and EA SPORTS.

FIFA.GG administrators may create or update your profile using data from competition organizers, broadcasts, or nomination processes that are publicly available, even if you did not directly register. We may collect visual and audio data from match broadcasts, livestreams, and other video-based editorial coverage.

What data do we collect?

  • Name

  • Email address

  • Date of birth

  • Telephone number

  • Country you represent (member association)

  • Country of residence

  • Passport number

  • Bank account details

  • Game title you play on

  • Home address

  • Persona name (display name)

  • Profile image

  • Gamertag

  • PSN ID

  • Xbox ID

  • Nexon ID, Garena ID, Tencent ID

  • eFootball User ID

  • Epic Games Display Name

  • EA ID

  • FIFA ID

  • Team affiliation, including team name and contract duration

  • Details of connected social media accounts

  • Live stream appearances where you are featured

  • Assigned achievements or badges on your FIFA.GG profile

  • Player and team nominations, both received and accepted

  • Age verification status, including data from Kids Web Services (KWS)

  • Historical affiliations with national teams or esports clubs

  • Multimedia content (images or clips created for profile wrap-ups or editorial coverage)

  • Consent status for various editorial, promotional, and competition features

  • Eligibility for participating in FIFAe competitions

  • Data from broadcasts and highlight reels, including live commentary and visual stats

  • Publicly available info shared by federations and third-party organizers

Competition-related data, such as:

  • Tournaments in which you participated

  • Achievements/finishing positions in competitions and in-game

  • Wins, draws, losses

  • Goals scored/conceded

  • Warnings, bans, red cards

  • In-game match data

  • Leaderboard positions

  • Heart rate

  • Eye-tracking data – fatigue level

  • Video recordings from matches or interviews

  • Voice recordings from matches or interviews

  • Prize money earnt

  • Consent records associated with data usage (e.g., heart rate visibility, editorial use, nominations)

How long do we keep your data?

Personal data will be retained for the duration of your registration on FIFA.GG.

All non-sensitive in-competition data is kept for ten years after you have removed your account from FIFA.GG. We may keep it longer for historical purposes

Sensitive data (e.g. heart rate) is only stored for the duration of the tournament. However, this data may remain available in stream recordings, archived video broadcasts, or promotional materials created during the event.

Data deletion requests are honored unless legal obligations require retention.

Who do we share your data with?

  • FIFA employees responsible for digital football competitions and other teams that provide support.

  • FIFA-appointed service providers who operate and manage competitions.

  • Your member association and/or national team.

  • Teams and competition organizers with your consent, for coordination, eligibility, and contact.

  • Editorial teams for FIFA.GG and FIFAe social media use. Only public or consented information is shared externally or used editorially.

  • FIFA's partners for eligibility and ranking.

  • Kids Web Services (KWS) and Epic Games, our COPPA/GDPR-compliant partner for secure age verification.

Your rights under applicable data protection laws

As a data subject, you have the following rights under applicable data protection laws:

  • Right of access – to obtain a copy of your personal data.

  • Right to rectification – to correct inaccurate or incomplete data.

  • Right to erasure – to request deletion of your data in certain circumstances.

  • Right to restrict processing – to request restricted use of your data.

  • Right to data portability – to receive your data in a structured, commonly used format.

  • Right to object – including the right to object to processing based on legitimate interests and to object to direct marketing.

  • Right to withdraw consent – where processing is based on consent, you may withdraw it at any time without affecting prior processing.

  • Right to lodge a complaint – with the supervisory authority of your place of residence, employment, or the place of an alleged infringement.

What part of the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) covers this?

  • Article 6 paragraph 1 (a) GDPR (consent)

  • Article 6 paragraph 1 (b) GDPR (contract)

Data Subjects

uccrbrfd6yfi1lbcpf2r.jpg
Ticket buyers

Before the first whistle, you should know that we use your data to provide customer service, manage our relationship and allow you to pay for your ticket.

Read more
LE HAVRE, FRANCE - JUNE 27: David Beckham is seen in the stands prior to the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Quarter Final match between Norway and England at Stade Oceane on June 27, 2019 in Le Havre, France. (Photo by Matthew Lewis - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Guests

We can’t wait to welcome you to one of our events to share our love of the beautiful game!

Read more
LE HAVRE, FRANCE - JUNE 07: Members of team Spain walk the pitch during their team familiarization session ahead of the FIFA Women's World Cup France 2019 at Stade Océane on June 07, 2019 in Le Havre, France. (Photo by Maddie Meyer - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Event team members and volunteers

Thanks for being part of the team of staff and volunteers who make our events happen. We couldn’t do it without you!

Read more
VALENCIENNES, FRANCE - JUNE 29: Match officials line-up prior to the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Quarter Final match between Italy and Netherlands at Stade du Hainaut on June 29, 2019 in Valenciennes, France. (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)
Match officials

Without our hard-working officials, there’s no game, so thanks for everything you do for the sake of football around the world.

Read more
SHANGHAI, CHINA - OCTOBER 24: FIFA President Gianni Infantino speaks to the media after a FIFA Council Meeting at Shanghai Mandarin Oriental on October 24, 2019 in Shanghai, China. (Photo by Fred Lee - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Media professionals

Thanks for helping us tell football’s story! We use your data to manage access to the FIFA Media Channel and accredit the journalists, photographers and broadcast reporters who help us bring football to the world.

Read more
DOHA, QATAR - DECEMBER 21: The teams line up before the FIFA Club World Cup 2019 final match between Liverpool FC and CR Flamengo at Khalifa International Stadium on December 21, 2019 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Tom Dulat - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Match agents

Match agents help us bring communities, countries, clubs and national teams together – you embody FIFA’s Living Football philosophy.

Read more
Football agents
Football agents

You’re fundamental for the development of the game’s stars. We use your data to comply with the rules of football and in particular the FIFA Football Agent Regulations.

Read more
LYON, FRANCE - JULY 07: USA fans celebrate following their sides victory in the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Final match between The United States of America and The Netherlands at Stade de Lyon on July 07, 2019 in Lyon, France. (Photo by Marianna Massey - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Fans

Without fans like you, there’s no football. Your enthusiasm gets us up in the morning and drives us to make football truly global.

Read more
ASUNCION, PARAGUAY - NOVEMBER 27: Kids practice Beach Soccer at the Grassroots Festival FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup Paraguay 2019 on November 27, 2019 in Asuncion, Paraguay. (Photo by Alex Grimm - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Players under the age of 18

You’re the future of the game. We use your data to help keep football safe and open, protect young players, comply with the rules of football, distribute funds and support payments, and share information between member associations and FIFA.

Read more
ZURICH, SWITZERLAND - MAY 31: Alan Varela of Boca Juniors (L) is challenged by Nuno Cunha of Benfica Lissabon (R) in the Mens final match between Benfica Lissabon and Boca Juniors during day two of the Blue Stars FIFA Youth Cup at Sportanlage Buchlern on May 31, 2019 in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo by Sebastian Widmann - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Amateur players

You’re the beating heart of the game, the players who turn out for local glory come rain or shine.

Read more
LYON, FRANCE - JULY 02: Carly Telford of England celebrates her sides first goal during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Semi Final match between England and USA at Stade de Lyon on July 02, 2019 in Lyon, France. (Photo by Naomi Baker - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Professional players

You’re the stars of the game and role models for millions of people. We salute you. We use your data to comply with the rules of football and the Regulations on the Status and Transfer of Players.

Read more
Keeping the game clean
Keeping the game clean

It is everyone’s responsibility to play by the rules and ensure the beautiful game is a doping-free sport.

Read more
MILAN, ITALY - FEBRUARY 08: Alexander Shaw and Harry-John Hesketh of Hashtag United team and Ramy Abdelaal and Haroun Yassin of Nasr eSports team compete during the FIFA eClub World Cup 2020 - Day 2 on February 08, 2020 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Tullio Puglia - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Digital Football Players

Passionate fans from all over the world tune in to watch the action online. You are the stars. We use your data to give you access to the platform where the game is played.

Read more
DOHA, QATAR - DECEMBER 17: Referee Ismail Elfath of USA blows his whistle during the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2019 Semi Final between CR Flamengo and Al Hilal FC at Khalifa International Stadium on December 17, 2019 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Mike Hewitt - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Whistle-blowers

Fair play is the name of the game. You must blow the whistle when you see foul play on or off the pitch.

Read more
Last updated: Tuesday, 10 March 2026 at 07:56
Cookie Settings