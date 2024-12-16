Expanded FIFA Women’s Development Programme offers new initiatives

FIFA Women’s Development Programme renewed until 2027 – the year of the tenth FIFA Women’s World Cup™
Programme open to all 211 member associations to grow women’s football at a national level
Thirteen programmes now available for MAs to benefit from
The FIFA Women’s Development Programme has been renewed until 2027 and expanded, adding five additional offerings for member associations (MAs) to develop women’s football at a national level. In line with FIFA’s Women’s Football Strategy 2024-27, the FIFA Women’s Development Programme is open to all 211 MAs providing them with funding and programmes as well as access to women’s football experts, additional equipment and technical support.
To increase the level of support, FIFA has refreshed and renewed its selection of development programmes, focussing on key areas of football and structural development, tailored to the needs of each MA. The new programmes are:
These will be added to the existing suite of Women’s Football Strategy, Women’s Football Campaign, League Development, Club Licensing, Capacity-Building for Administrators, Women in Football Leadership and Coach Mentorship.
Since the initial launch in September 2021, 147 MAs have implemented a total of 1,067 programmes, 702 female coaches have been supported financially to complete coaching qualifications, and 120 female executives have completed the FIFA Women in Football Leadership programme. Tellingly, the number of FIFA ranked women’s national teams has increased by 64% over the past six years, while in the same period the number of MAs with a Women’s Football Strategy has risen to 187. The FIFA Women’s Development Programme helped support great progress in women’s football around the world in the lead up to the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023™, with the renewed and expanded programme looking to build upon that growth. The new programme's timeline will culminate in 2027 – the year of the tenth FIFA Women’s World Cup™ which will be hosted in South America (Brazil) for the first time.