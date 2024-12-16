Expanded FIFA Women’s Development Programme offers new initiatives

To increase the level of support, FIFA has refreshed and renewed its selection of development programmes, focussing on key areas of football and structural development, tailored to the needs of each MA. The new programmes are:

Since the initial launch in September 2021, 147 MAs have implemented a total of 1,067 programmes, 702 female coaches have been supported financially to complete coaching qualifications, and 120 female executives have completed the FIFA Women in Football Leadership programme. Tellingly, the number of FIFA ranked women’s national teams has increased by 64% over the past six years, while in the same period the number of MAs with a Women’s Football Strategy has risen to 187. The FIFA Women’s Development Programme helped support great progress in women’s football around the world in the lead up to the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023™, with the renewed and expanded programme looking to build upon that growth. The new programme's timeline will culminate in 2027 – the year of the tenth FIFA Women’s World Cup™ which will be hosted in South America (Brazil) for the first time.