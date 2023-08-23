The ninth edition of the FIFA Women’s World Cup was co-hosted by Australia and Aotearoa New Zealand in what was a record-breaking tournament of firsts.

Opening Day brought its share of thrills on the pitch, with a big upset win for one host country and a tense match that ended in victory for the other. With over 115,000 fans attending two Stadiums on the first matchday, the football world turned its attention to a FIFA Women’s World Cup filled with excitement, drama, passion, and records.