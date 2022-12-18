The host nation
The FIFA World Cup 2022™ in Qatar was the first edition of the tournament to be hosted in the Middle East and the most geographically compact since the inaugural installment in 1930. The finals took place between 20 November and 18 December 2022.
The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ was the 22nd edition of the tournament. The tournament involved:
One host country and eight stadiums;
32 teams;
64 matches.
Three matches played at Lusail Stadium, including the final, recorded the highest-attendance (88,966) for a FIFA World Cup fixture since the final of the 1994 tournament, in which 94,194 fans descended on the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, CA in the United States to see Brazil take on Italy.