Visitors and Qatari residents had access to a range of facilities, including health clinics, across the stadiums, fan zones, fan festivals and fan accommodation in place at the tournament.  

Qatar’s transport infrastructure provided fast and efficient options for both residents and visitors. Fans used buses, the metro, light rail transit systems and taxis to travel to the stadiums on match days. Five of the eight FIFA World Cup stadiums were directly connected to the metro, with the remainder accessible by a combination of metro and shuttle bus services to ensure a seamless fan experience during the tournament. 

Medical services

medical staff

team doctors

clinics

Security

staff members offered private security services (guarding and stewarding)

official venues managed by security forces engaged by the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 LLC (Q22)

hours of training per security guard (three training levels)

Transportation

spectators used the Doha Metro

spectators travelled to the stadiums by bus

spectators rideshared

Technology services﻿

Technology took centre stage at Qatar 2022. Not only did it help the match officials to make critical calls on the field of play, but it kept spectators safe and fans engaged, no matter where in the world they were watching the action.

Powering the FIFA World Cup

spaces (rooms and technical areas) equipped with IT solutions and equipment

Over

software applications covering both operations and fan engagement

malicious events, such as bot attacks, malicious websites, malware, etc. detected and blocked by FIFA’s protection systems

Over

malicious events targeting the ticket portal login page and ticket purchasing process identified and blocked

contactless payment terminals installed at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Full

mobile network modernisation incorporating the most advanced equipment and functionalities, ensuring complete tournament readiness

