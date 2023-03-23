Visitors and Qatari residents had access to a range of facilities, including health clinics, across the stadiums, fan zones, fan festivals and fan accommodation in place at the tournament.

Qatar’s transport infrastructure provided fast and efficient options for both residents and visitors. Fans used buses, the metro, light rail transit systems and taxis to travel to the stadiums on match days. Five of the eight FIFA World Cup stadiums were directly connected to the metro, with the remainder accessible by a combination of metro and shuttle bus services to ensure a seamless fan experience during the tournament.

Technology took centre stage at Qatar 2022. Not only did it help the match officials to make critical calls on the field of play, but it kept spectators safe and fans engaged, no matter where in the world they were watching the action.