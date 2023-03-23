FIFA.com
The FIFA World Cup 2022™ Official Hospitality Programme included guaranteed match tickets and a range of other benefits based on the hospitality product chosen. The programme welcomed people from over 140 countries – who all brought their passion for football and excitement for the tournament to Qatar, making for a historic event.

Over 2 million tickets were sold for the most eagerly anticipated tournament in international football. Individual match tickets, in particular those for the opening match and final, were the most sought-after, while fans also snapped up Team Specific Ticket Series and Four-Stadium Ticket Series. The random selection draw sales and first come, first served periods gave fans another chance to secure tickets.

Over

total attendance figure

average stadium occupancy

Over

accessibility tickets sold

Top

countries by ticket holder (based on main ticket applicant): Qatar, USA, Saudi Arabia, England, Mexico, UAE, Argentina, India, France, Brazil, Germany, Canada, Kuwait, Australia and Spain

Qatar, the smallest country to have hosted FIFA’s flagship event, prepared itself to welcome over 1 million visitors during the World Cup. A partnership with Qatar Airways and an early bird programme allowed supporters to book flights over 16 months prior to travel. The accommodation provision for fans included more than 130,000 rooms in 2-5star hotels, cruise ships, desert fan villages, apartments and villas. 

hospitality packages sold through the FIFA World Cup 2022 Official Hospitality Programme – the highest revenue in World Cup history, surpassing the record set by FIFA and MATCH Hospitality in Brazil in 2014

Top

hospitality sales by country: Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, United States, UAE, United Kingdom, India, Argentina, Brazil and Switzerland

Top

hospitality sales by participating team: Mexico, Argentina, Qatar, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, England, France, Germany, USA and Ecuador

staff employed to deliver in-stadium, ticket inclusive hospitality across six product tiers 







Last updated: Thursday 23 March 2023 at 14:24
