Criteria to apply

The programme is open to women who hold one of the following positions:

member association executive board member, or prospective board member with voting rights, and/or

member association general secretary or deputy general secretary, and/or

member association director reporting directly to the general secretary, and/or

CEO or executive board member of an affiliated club, league or player association

Submit the application form, accompanied by:

curriculum vitae

motivation letter

declaration form

Application will open only end of 2023, beginning of 2024 and circular letter will be sent to MAs. For each edition of this programme, FIFA will make a separate call for applications via a circular letter to all member associations.

All applicants need to submit an application form, together with documents confirming that they meet the criteria, to developmentprogramme@fifa.org.