Application process

Criteria to apply

To be eligible for the Coach Mentorship programme, each successful applicant must meet the following criteria:

Female qualified coach, “A” or “Pro” licence holder and/or a national team coach in an active coaching role

Submit the specific Coach Mentorship application form, accompanied by: curriculum vitae club/national team schedule for the upcoming 18 months motivation letter recommendation letter from the association’s general secretary, with a commitment to support the mentee during and after the programme as well as to offer logistical support (visit of the mentor and/or expenses of mentees when abroad)



For each edition of this programme, FIFA will make a separate call for applications via a circular letter to all member associations. The next edition will start in 2024.

All applicants need to submit an application form, together with documents confirming that they meet the criteria, to developmentprogramme@fifa.org.