To be eligible for the Coach Education Scholarships, each successful applicant must meet the following criteria:
Female qualified “B” licence holder and/or a national team coach in an active coaching role
Submit a specific application form, accompanied by:
curriculum vitae
motivation letter
recommendation letter from the association
course acceptance which includes course fee, travel and accommodation costs
All applicants need to submit an application form, together with documents confirming that they meet the criteria, to developmentprogramme@fifa.org.
If you have any questions regarding the Coach Mentorship programme, please do not hesitate to contact the FIFA Women's Football Division at developmentprogramme@fifa.org.