Coach Education Scholarships

Application process

To be eligible for the Coach Education Scholarships, each successful applicant must meet the following criteria:

  • Female qualified “B” licence holder and/or a national team coach in an active coaching role

  • Submit a specific application form, accompanied by:

    • curriculum vitae

    • motivation letter

    • recommendation letter from the association

    • course acceptance which includes course fee, travel and accommodation costs

All applicants need to submit an application form, together with documents confirming that they meet the criteria, to developmentprogramme@fifa.org.

If you have any questions regarding the Coach Mentorship programme, please do not hesitate to contact the FIFA Women's Football Division at developmentprogramme@fifa.org.

Last updated: Wednesday 23 August 2023 at 20:51
