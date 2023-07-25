To be eligible for the Coach Education Scholarships, each successful applicant must meet the following criteria:

Female qualified “B” licence holder and/or a national team coach in an active coaching role

Submit a specific application form, accompanied by: curriculum vitae motivation letter recommendation letter from the association course acceptance which includes course fee, travel and accommodation costs



All applicants need to submit an application form, together with documents confirming that they meet the criteria, to developmentprogramme@fifa.org.