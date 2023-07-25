FIFA.com
Capacity-Building for Administrators

Application Process

Criteria to apply

  • Have a women’s football strategy and/or member association strategy with women’s football objectives

  • Assign at least one person to be responsible for women’s football within the administration

  • Submit a complete application with clear objectives, accompanied by:

    • participants’ profiles

    • topics that the association wishes to cover

    • details on how the project is linked to the existing objectives of the member association and/or women’s football strategy

All applicants need to submit an application form, together with documents confirming that they meet the criteria, to developmentprogramme@fifa.org.

If you have any questions regarding the Capacity-building programme, please do not hesitate to contact the FIFA Women's Football Division at developmentprogramme@fifa.org.

Last updated: Wednesday 23 August 2023 at 18:44
Cookie Settings