Criteria to apply
Have a women’s football strategy and/or member association strategy with women’s football objectives
Assign at least one person to be responsible for women’s football within the administration
Submit a complete application with clear objectives, accompanied by:
participants’ profiles
topics that the association wishes to cover
details on how the project is linked to the existing objectives of the member association and/or women’s football strategy
All applicants need to submit an application form, together with documents confirming that they meet the criteria, to developmentprogramme@fifa.org.
If you have any questions regarding the Capacity-building programme, please do not hesitate to contact the FIFA Women's Football Division at developmentprogramme@fifa.org.