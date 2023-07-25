Criteria to apply

details on how the project is linked to the existing objectives of the member association and/or women’s football strategy

Assign at least one person to be responsible for women’s football within the administration

All applicants need to submit an application form, together with documents confirming that they meet the criteria, to developmentprogramme@fifa.org .

If you have any questions regarding the Capacity-building programme, please do not hesitate to contact the FIFA Women's Football Division at developmentprogramme@fifa.org.