Living Football Episode 10

In the tenth episode, we talk to Fatma Samoura, who worked on United Nations projects for 21 years before becoming the first African and first woman to become FIFA Secretary General in its 117-year history, about women in leadership roles and the unique power of football to unite the world. We also travel to the Netherlands, where the legendary Louis van Gaal presented Sarina Wiegman with The Best FIFA Women’s Coach award, and look ahead to the upcoming Olympic Football Tournaments together with Japanese FIFA Women’s World Cup™ winner Homare Sawa and Nigerian Olympic champion Emmanuel Amunike.