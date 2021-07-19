Living Football Episode 15

29 October 2021
Portugal made history by lifting their first ever FIFA Futsal World Cup trophy in Lithuania, and their heroics are revisited in this episode of Living Football. Goalkeeper Bebe joins the show to share his memories of an unforgettable penalty shoot-out in the semi-final, before Portugal defeated holders Argentina to become champions.
Living Football also welcomed Germany legend Inka Grings onto the show to talk about how the FIFA Women’s World Cup can define generations of women, around the world.