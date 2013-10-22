In the latest edition of Living Football, we continue our countdown to the eagerly anticipated FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ kick-off as we report on the grand opening of Lusail Stadium, which will provide the setting for the Final of the global showpiece on 18 December. Following the opening of the iconic stadium on 9 September, all of the venues are now ready to host the action at Qatar 2022, which will close on 18 December, when some 80,000 fans will pack out the Lusail Stadium stands as the curtain comes down on the biggest-ever FIFA World Cup™, before the arena is transformed into a community space that will house schools, shops, cafés, sporting facilities and health centres.