Living Football Episode 12

In this, the 12th episode, we hear from FIFA's Chief Social Responsibility & Education Officer Joyce Cook about #ReachOut, a campaign designed to raise awareness of the symptoms of mental health conditions, encourage people to seek help when they need it, and take actions every day for better mental health. England’s most-capped player, Fara Williams, shares her struggles - mental and physical - while former Bolton Wanderers and Team GB forward, Marvin Sordell speaks about the importance of reaching out when dealing with depression. We also travel to Puerto Rico, where - with support from the FIFA Foundation Recovery Programme - the Puerto Rican Football Federation (FPF) has been able to repair football facilities at over 50 venues following Hurricanes Maria and Irma. The ongoing FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup Russia 2021 is also discussed with the legendary Madjer, the tournament's all-time leading goalscorer and a two-time winner of the coveted trophy.