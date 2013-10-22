In addition to the FIFA/ UNODC partnership, another focus of the current episode of Living Football is the second edition of the FIFA Coach Mentorship Programme that was begun in May 2022. It is one of eight individual programmes within the FIFA Women’s Football Development Programme, and its aim is to promote and strengthen a new generation of female coaches. Programme participants each get individual instruction in women’s football from a top-level male or female coach over a period of 18 months.